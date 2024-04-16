Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The girls that get it, get it! One of those girls, of course, is basketball superstar Caitlin Clark. She just did what many of Us do after a long evening in high heels: switch them out for a comfier pair!

A short time before being selected by the Indiana Fever as the number one overall pick in the WNBA Draft, the former Iowa Hawkeye star stunned on the orange red carpet on Monday, April 15. Not only did Clark dazzle the carpet, she also made fashion history as the first basketball player for both NBA and WNBA to be dressed by Prada for the draft. She posed for photos wearing a white, silky Prada miniskirt and matching jacket, a rhinestone sparkling bandeau, a mini leather bag, orange sunglasses and some soon-to-be-switched-out black leather pumps.

The 22-year-old’s basketball prowess might be unrelatable to most, but what’s not is the desire to slip out of heels after a long night. Post-draft pick ceremony, Clark was spotted out of her Prada heels and in the Ugg Goldenstar Clogs. Considering much of Clark’s career centers around her feet’s agility, it’s no wonder she wanted to make the switch to this cozier style.

Much closer to the comfort of a basketball shoe, the Ugg clogs have a cushioned EVA footbed with special arch support. They feature a slip-on design with an adjustable sling-back strap that can be moved to the top of the shoe or around the heel to help hold the foot in place (Clark chose the latter). Plus, they have a sleek suede clog design with a rounded toe, which Clark deemed worthy enough for the orange carpet.

Clark isn’t the only one who’s found a love for these clogs though, Amazon shoppers have too. In fact, one shopper even said that wearing them is like “walking on soft memory foam pillows!”

“It is a staple piece for fall/winter months!” they said. “Thanks Ugg and thanks Amazon Prime for excellent, speedy delivery!”

Clark seemed to have selected the gray version of the clogs, but they come in a few other neutral colors too such as beige, brown and black. Proven by Clark’s stylish Prada outfit, this clog is highly versatile style that can be worn with so many existing things in your closet. From jeans to skirts and even dresses if done right, these shoes will go with endless outfits in your wardrobe and can be worn year round.

Whether you’re someone who needs a pair of shoes to save their feet after a night in heels, loves a pair of cozy shoes or just want to wear the same thing Clark does, you can find the Ugg clogs for just $130 at Amazon or Nordstrom, a price which shoppers say is “100% worth the buy.”

