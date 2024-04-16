Caitlin Clark made fashion history as the first basketball player dressed by Prada at the 2024 WNBA draft on Monday, April 15.

The college basketball star, 22, rocked a white mini skirt and matching jacket as she posed on the “orange carpet” ahead of the big event, adding a bedazzled crop top and black pointed heels for some contrast to her monochromatic ensemble.

Clark accessorized with a small, structured Prada bag and rose-tinted sunglasses, wearing her long brunette locks down and tucked behind her ears.

“[I’m wearing] all Prada, I don’t think Prada’s ever fitted an NBA or WNBA player before,” she said in a clip reposted to her Instagram Story. “So, it’s pretty special … I’m excited.”

Fans couldn’t help but gush about the star athlete’s look, with one X user writing, “Caitlin Clark wearing Prada as the No.1 pick at the WNBA draft 🥰 love women in sports so much.” Another added, “Best scorer of all time. First overall pick. First time Prada endorsed someone on draft day.”

Clark – who was drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever after her record-breaking senior season on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes – has been regarded as one of the greatest collegiate basketball players of all time.

She announced in February that she planned on entering the WNBA Draft after the 2023-24 college season. The Hawkeyes were defeated by the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA championship game earlier this month.

Though Clark is a senior, she still has one year of college eligibility remaining due to the so-called “COVID year” that the NCAA granted student-athletes in 2020-21. After already leading Iowa to the National Championship Game in both her junior and senior seasons and breaking the women’s college basketball all-time scoring record, Clark said she was ready for the next step in her career.

“It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa,” Clark wrote via X. “My teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who fill [Carver-Hawkeye Arena] every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids.”

She concluded, “Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family or friends who have been by my side through it all. Because of you, my dreams came true.”