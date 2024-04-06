The Kansas City Chiefs are backing Caitlin Clark in the women’s March Madness tournament.

“You cheered for us. Now it’s our turn! All of Chiefs Kingdom is rooting you on tonight, @caitlinclark22 🏀,” the official Chiefs account wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 5.

Alongside their encouraging message, the Chiefs included a throwback photo of Clark, now 22, as a kid rocking Chiefs gear alongside some of her friends.

The basketball player responded to the team’s post with several flaming heart emojis.

Clark is the current guard for the University of Iowa basketball team and they have made it to the final four of the women’s 2024 tournament. They’re scheduled to face off against the University of Connecticut on Friday. The NC State Wolfpack and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks will go head-to-head one hour before. The winners of each game will then face off in the NCAA championship game, which will take place on Sunday, April 7.

Throughout the tournament, Clark has gathered tons of support as she continues to dominate on the court with her clutch shot-making and putting up lots of points for her team. She is currently the all-time leading scorer in the NCAA.

Prior to March Madness, Clark, who is a senior, announced that she is going to enter the WNBA draft after this season despite having one more year of college eligibility left.

“It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa,” Clark wrote via X in February. “My teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who fill [Carver-Hawkeye Arena] every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids.”

Clark will most likely be the No. 1 pick in the women’s draft and the Indiana Fever are currently the first team to make a selection.

In addition to her commitment to join the WNBA, Clark received a $5 million offer from Ice Cube’s Big3 Basketball League, which reportedly would not interfere with Clark’s WNBA eligibility, per People.

“We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship,” the rapper, 54, wrote via X. “But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3.”