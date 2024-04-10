Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The sunny days of spring mark the arrival of a new era. Enter open-toe season! Many of Us packed away our favorite open-toe sandals, heels and slides for the winter. Now that frosty weather is in our rearview, what better way to usher in the new season than rocking our favorite open-toe shoes?

Many of Us spend tons of time in nail salons ensuring our feet are painted to perfection before we step foot in an open-toe shoe. If the skin on the bottom of your feet feels a little dry or hard after a shower or a trip to your nail tech, that may be an ideal time to stock up on a pair of exfoliating socks. Unlike salon tools that scrape up the bottom of your feet, exfoliating socks take all of the hassle out of the process. Wear them for the suggested amount of time and over the course of a few days, your skin will begin to shed giving way to smoother, more supple feet.

Get the Voesh Exfoliating Peeling Socks for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you’re on the hunt for a pair of exfoliating socks, try the Voesh Exfoliating Peeling socks. The shopper-approved beauty essentials buff away hardened calluses and rough and dry skin without using painful tools or causing discomfort. Key ingredients like milk, sugarcane, and 18 other organic botanical and natural fruit extracts, including lavender and herbs help these socks remove dry skin.

You can achieve soft, supple feet in just four steps. Start with clean and dry feet. Cut the packaging seal line on each sock then put them on one at a time and secure with a sticker. Remove after 90 to 120 minutes and wash your feet thoroughly. Dead skin typically begins peeling as early as three days after wear, but it can take up to 10 days.

Amazon reviews tell the story of how well these exfoliating socks work. “These booties are magic. They work… possibly too well. After day 7 I thought I had wasted my money. By day 10 I started peeling. My feet were sloughing dead skin like a python for more than a week,” the shopper shared. “The product works and does what it’s meant to do. [You] may not want to wear sandals until all that peeling is done,” the reviewer warned. One skeptical reviewer was turned into a believer. “I wasn’t sure about this purchase, but it works very well. [It] took about 4 days after use that I saw peeling,” they shared.

Make sure you have smooth and supple feet this open-toe season. These exfoliating, peeling socks are a helpful tool to kiss dead skin and dryness goodbye once and for all.

