Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I have a confession to make: I’m a total lip product hoarder. My friends and I have a running joke where they guess how many lipsticks, liners and glosses I have in my purse at any given time. More often than not, the number tops 15 (seriously). Even with that many options at my disposal, there’s only one formula I make sure I actually have on hand before leaving the house: the cult-favorite Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm.

I’ll admit I’m a little late to this lippie party. Not only have my friends have been raving about it for years, it has also won countless beauty awards. Yet I still never felt the need to try it for myself. (My time — and purse space — was preoccupied with a few dozen other choices.) That all changed when the brand released the limited edition birthday cake scent. I had never hit the “add-to-cart” button faster. Once it finally arrived, one swipe was all it took to realize I had been missing out on the best lip balm of all time.

Get the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm for $24 at Revolve!

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm combines the best qualities of a lip gloss with the nourishing attributes of a balm to create a long-lasting sweet treat for your lips. The secret is a restorative blend of shea and muru muru seed butters that dramatically condition and heal dry, cracked skin immediately and over time. These natural butters, paired with vegan waxes, enhance the overall texture — it’s thick but not heavy. It coats my pout in a glossy sheen that actually sticks around for hours and doesn’t feel the least bit sticky.

I do find myself reapplying often, not because my lips necessarily need it, but because I get a quick mood boost from the delicate vanilla birthday cake scent. It also doesn’t hurt that the smooth applicator glides across my pout in the most soothing, satisfying way.

Remember how I mentioned that I own an excessive amount of lip products? Those have all gone to the wayside after trying this iconic balm. On the days I forget it, I have a mini panic attack. That sounds a little dramatic, but it has truly made such a difference for me. This past winter I was able to avoid painful dry spots and sores thanks to this little lippie. My pout has never looked or felt better.

I’m often wary of recommending the most popular products, but this one deserves every little bit of hype and recognition. Do yourself a favor and stock up for the most kissable, juicy and healthy lips of your life.

