Shoes! We can’t live without them and don’t even want to try! Nothing beats a good pair of shoes that makes you feel your best and strut into any room with your head held high. Sandals are a versatile category of footwear that’s flexible and comfy enough to handle anything. DSW is a premier destination for snagging a deal on trendy footwear from brands like Steve Madden, Sam Edelman and Franco Sarto. Right now, the store is having a 25% off sandals sale that offers great savings! But you have to hurry! The sale ends at midnight!

Whether you prefer a nice heel or a flat, there is a sandal silhouette you’ll want to live in this spring and summer! Nevertheless, we rounded up eight deals to shop from DSW’s sandals sale that we’re sure you’ll love — so be nimble and quick!

Mix No. 6 Sundra Sandal

Calling all the dancing queens! This Mix No. 6 Sundra Sandal will help you dance the night away gracefully — was $80, now just $38 w/code SANDALREADY!

Dolce Vita Ilexa Sandal

This Dolce Vita Ilexa Sandal is chic and comfy — was $100, now just $53 w/code SANDALREADY!

Sam Edelman Kady Sandal

If you need a casual shoe to add a splash of extravagance to your attire, this Sam Edelman Kady Sandal will help — was $130, now just $30 w/code SANDALREADY!

Dirty Laundry Pretends Platform Sandal

If you love the two strap design of Birkenstocks, you’re sure to love this Dirty Laundry Pretends Platform Sandal. They have a bright and colorful crochet-like design set atop a chunky espadrille-like platform sole that will add cool points to your spring wardrobe rotation — was $70, now just $37 w/code SANDALREADY!

Zodiac Fran Sandal

This Zodiac Fran Sandal is a minimal, effortless option that allows your feet to breath without adding too much fuss to your ensemble — was $69, now just $37 w/code SANDALREADY!

Crown Vintage Kane Platform Sandals

We all love the strappy feel of hiking sandals and these Crown Vintage Kane Platform Sandals have a vintage, sophisticated upgrade that you could wear with a dress to a baby shower or with shorts and a jacket for happy hour — was $90, now just $37 w/code SANDALREADY!

Kelly & Katie Briar Sandal

If you love flip flops but want a much more mature take on the footwear style, this Kelly & Katie Briar Sandal is right up your alley — was $50, now just $22 w/code SANDALREADY!

Franco Sarto Omyrah Sandal

These Franco Sarto Omyrah Sandals are chic and have an elevated appearance that will work well with frilly dress and evens jeans. We absolutely can’t get over the gold buckle detail — was $130, now just $52 w/code SANDALREADY!