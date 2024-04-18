8 Deals to Shop During the Zappos Big Spring Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is the season of reinvention and removing the old to make room for the new! If that’s your vibe right now, we’re assuming that will include your closet. Easy, airy footwear is a need during the warmer spring and summer months, and you should start shopping for sandals — if you haven’t already! Zappos is running a Big Spring Sale that offers up to 60% off popular brands like Sam Edelman, Vince Camuto and Dolce Vita. So, if we were you, we would run — not walk — to Zappos right now!

From elegant boots to breezy sandals, Zappos’ Big Spring Sale has something for every aesthetic and need. Nevertheless, we rounded up eight deals to shop during the Zappos Big Spring Sale that we’re sure you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

Vince Camuto Carissla Loafers

Nothing beats the polished look of a loafer! These Vince Camuto Carissla Loafers have a slight heel that makes them optimal for in-office days yet relaxed enough for Sunday morning brunch with the gals — was $119, now just $60!

Steve Madden Chart Mule

The flat mule is here to stay! The Steve Madden Chart Mule is smart comfy option that you can pair with trousers or jeans — was $90, now just $45!

Dolce Vita Falon Boots

Yeehaw! These Dolce Vita Falon Boots are super chic and clean thanks to their square-toe shape and they’re a great entry point into the current western core trend — was $200, now just $108!

Alegria Brayah Sandals

These Alegria Brayah Sandals have a chunky, slightly platform sole for extra comfort along with a dual-strap design for maximum security — was $130, now just $47!

Volatile Division Wedges

For those who love the ease of a wedge but want more support, these Volatile Division Wedges have a sleek suede upper along with an ankle strap to keep you strapped in — was $69, now just $55!

Koolaburra by UGG Anida Sandals

By now you probably know that we love Ugg, and we’ll take them anyway we can! These Koolaburra by UGG Anida Sandals are a breezy, chunky sandal that you can wear with frilly skirts and dresses (also, we love its puffed up foot straps) — was $75, now just $62!

Sam Edelman Cristine Pumps

For those upcoming formal spring or summer moments, these Sam Edelman Cristine Pumps will add a touch of sophistication to any ensemble thanks to their velvet uppers — was $140, now just $60!

Chinese Laundry Crinkle Mule

Remember what we said about mules earlier? Well, these Chinese Laundry Crinkle Mules have a sleek pointed-toe design that will look amazing under a pair of baggy distressed jeans — was $100, now just $68!