Take Your ‘Office’ Everywhere With This Roomy Laptop Briefcase

If you’re anything like me, you’re a bit of a workaholic. Sitting in the waiting room at the doctor’s office? Why not get some work done? Taking an Uber to a concert? There’s still work to be done. Chilling at the coffee shop? There’s a project that would go great with my latte. But while it’s easy enough to tote my MacBook around, I can never find a bag that’s casual enough to put it in. I’m not interested in girlboss chic so much as I am a fun, stylish bag that doesn’t label me a high-powered CEO or a target with a pricey computer to be robbed. It also needs to be lightweight with plenty of room. My solution? This laptop travel briefcase that looks and feels like a comfy, puffy jacket.

It can fit two whole 16″ laptops, which is very impressive. That’s 41 recycled bottles, if you’re counting. Plus, it’s crafted from 100% recycled 900D poly with interior 100% recycled poly. That means it’s soft yet durable, and 100% vegan. Most importantly, it’s just $265, meaning you’re getting luxurious build quality for less!

Get the Berlin Travel Brief for just $265 at Dagne Dover! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Take your Berlin Travel Brief with you out everywhere you go and don’t worry about finding somewhere to prop up your laptop. This laptop travel briefcase can accommodate plenty more, too. In addition to laptops, it has space for two phones or passwords on the exterior as well as a luggage sleeve. It also has a detachable key leash and padded crossbody strap as well as an insulated neoprene water bottle holder to keep your Evian nice and safe. It comes in three colors: Onyx, Ash, and Dark Moss.

It may not seem like a laptop travel briefcase that expands enough to hold everything you need to work on the go, especially at this price point. But you’ll be glad you bought it once you start using it.

Carry everything you need to the office or take it all with you with this multi-purpose bag. You’re not relegated to using it for work, of course, even though that’s what I do. Stuff some clothes and toiletries down in it, and you’ve got a slimline travel bag. You’re welcome!

This is a gorgeous yet understated travel briefcase that you’ll look cool and sophisticated while using or freeing all your captive tech from. Don’t miss out and order yours today from Dagne Dover!

