The Best Stylish Tote Bags for Organized Moms

Moms do it all! They’re the ultimate multitasking masters, able to juggle what seems like thousands of different responsibilities every day — all while showing their babies some serious love. Let’s be honest — it can be downright exhausting, even with another parent helping out. That’s why we love any little thing we can find that can help make a busy mom’s life easier.

One absolute must-have to add to your baby shower registry (or grab for another mom) is a great tote. Whether you have a newborn or toddlers, staying organized with a large tote is so helpful. There are so many things to carry around, from diapers, to first aid, to snacks, to changes of clothes and more. A tote can help save you the trouble of last-minute runs to the store or back home!

Things We Looked for in Tote Bags for Moms

Searching for the best tote bags for moms was more than just picking out some cute colors. We considered a variety of factors while curating this list, including these top concerns:

Storage solutions. We made sure to include numerous options with many pockets and specific compartments to help moms out.

Style. Function is important, but you should love the appearance of every bag you own as well!

Options for children of different ages. We wanted some that can be used as diaper bags and others for toddlers and older kids.

Insulation. We also looked for a couple of options that can keep food and drinks cold or hot.

Ready to get shopping? Scroll below to see the best tote bags for moms below, including all of the best parts about each one!

11 of the Best Tote Bags for Moms

1. Baby Essentials Diaper Bag

Best Bag for Moms With Newborns

If your baby is wearing diapers, having a specifically-designed diaper bag is essential! This one is the best we found, featuring not only a large main compartment, but also a bottle and utensil holder, a pacifier pouch, a wipes case and a changing pad. It has a bunch of extra exterior pockets as well!

Pros:

Fully-lined interior helps contain any spills

Adorable design with heartwarming quote

Three color options

Cons:

May end up feeling heavy on your shoulder

See it!

Available at: Amazon

2. Lekebaby Diaper Bag

Easiest to Transport

Here’s another diaper bag, featuring nine exterior pockets and eight interior pockets for what we can only define as organization heaven. If you’re going to be out all day and your back already hurts imagining carrying around a big bag for hours on end, definitely check this one out. It can be carried three ways: as a tote, as a messenger bag or by your baby’s stroller — it comes with stroller clips!

Pros:

Water-resistant fabric

Cushioned, fold-out changing pad

Cons:

Insulated aluminum foil liner bottle pocket

See it!

Available at: Amazon

3. Kipbelif Insulated Tote Bag

Best Insulated Bag

This leakproof bag uses insulated liner technology to keep food/liquids warm or cold for up to 14 hours so you’re always ready with a treat whenever your little one starts to get hangry. We love the extra large size, specifically, because you can fit other things inside of it too. The fewer bags you have to carry, the better!

Pros:

Can carry up to 22 pounds

Exterior pockets

Cons:

A couple of colorways not available in larger size

See it!

Available at: Amazon

4. Tory Burch Ella Patent Tote Bag

Best Designer Tote

If you love carrying around designer bags, you can certainly keep up the theme with your tote. This recycled nylon Tory Burch bag has a patent trim and will look ultra-sleek to anyone who spots you. They don’t have to know about all of the mama-related stuff you’ll store inside!

Pros:

Excellent reviews

Can hold a 15-inch laptop

Cons:

No other color options

See it!

Available at: Tory Burch, Nordstrom

5. BeeGreen Initial Canvas Tote Bag

For a Personal Touch

Want something that feels extra special? You can choose any letter of the alphabet to appear as a monogram on this canvas tote. Either go with Mom’s initial or opt for using the first letter of a new baby’s name. We absolutely love this for gifting to someone else (but we’d totally grab one for ourselves too)!

Pros:

Under $20

Reinforced stitching for durability

Cons:

No closure at the top

See it!

Available at: Amazon

6. Vera Bradley Recycled Cotton Utility Tote Bag

Most Sustainable

If you’re looking for a pick for an eco-conscious mama, this sustainable bag is perfect. It’s consciously crafted with recycled cotton! It also has lots of different pockets of different sizes, can be carried multiple ways and has loops you can clip keys to (whether they’re real or plastic toy keys)!

Pros:

Machine-washable

Big color selection

Over 300 reviews

Cons:

Some shoppers wish it could be attached to luggage or a stroller

See it!

Available at: Target

7. Ugiftcorner Mom Things Bag

Our Most Inexpensive Pick

Being a mom can be expensive! With so many things to constantly buy for growing children, we totally get it if you want to find something priced on the lower side for your go-to tote. This “Mom Things” tote is fun but simple and sleek, and it’s nice and roomy for carrying around anything and everything you may need as the years pass!

Pros:

Just $15 — and on Prime

High-quality canvas

Cons:

Only has one interior pocket, no exterior pockets

See it!

Available at: Amazon

8. Collina Strada Doodle Print Canvas Tote

Our Most Expensive Pick

On the other hand, many consider a carryall tote like this a worthy investment if you want to opt for something pricier. You will use it practically every day, after all! We adore the colorful doodle design on this Collina Strada bag. So fun and whimsical but totally appropriate for a grown woman as well!

Pros:

Available in either Animal Kingdom or Ponies design

Very spacious

Interior and exterior pockets

Cons:

Not structured, so likely won’t stand up on its own

See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

9. lululemon Utilitarian Tote Bag

Best for Travel

Traveling with kids can be extremely stressful, so let’s streamline the experience as much as possible with a great travel tote. This one has a trolley-compatible sleeve, plus lots of pockets and a main compartment that can be safely zipped closed. The fabric is water-repellent too, which is always a plus, especially if you’re far from home!

Pros:

Nearly 18 inches wide

Exterior pockets have snap closures

Cons:

Just one color option

See it!

Available at: lululemon

10. Giani Bernini Nappa Classic Leather Tote

Best Leather Tote

Want a genuine leather tote but don’t want to spend too much money? Check out this Macy’s-exclusive pick, complete with silver-tone hardware, plenty of pockets and double handles for easy carrying and durability. And how pretty is that rosy pink color?

Pros:

On major sale at the time of this publication with code VIP

Magnetic snap and zipper closures

Cons:

No reviews

See it!

Available at: Macy’s

11. Foundry by Fit + Fresh All the Things Bag

The Most Spacious Bag

Have multiple kids and need some serious, serious storage? This is the tote for you. Able to extend up to nearly 28 inches wide and 19 inches tall, this bag isn’t messing around. It can carry up to 50-pound loads too. You can pack just about anything you can think of in here!

Pros:

Multiple interior pockets

Made with water-resistant cotton canvas

Cons:

Not the type of bag you can necessarily use for everyday life

See it!

Available at: Amazon

Other Tote Bags We Love for Moms

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:

