Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re fully in the midst of winter weather, there’s still time to find a new piece of essential fashion on sale. Whether you prefer sleek leather garments or functional choices, now is the ideal time to score your new favorite coat. If you fancy puffer jackets, we found one made by Levi’s that will keep you nice and toasty this winter — and it’s 51% off right now at Amazon!

Related: These Are Our 26 Current Favorite Amazon Brands Outerwear Pieces By now, we all know that Amazon sells everything! In fact, the mega-retailer also has multiple lines of clothing which all serve a distinct purpose. There’s Amazon Essentials — which strives to bring everyday staples to its shoppers for reasonable prices. There’s also The Drop — a line of clothing inspired and designed by fashion […]

The Levi’s women’s Selma hooded puffer jacket is stylish and padded enough to become your winter go-to! It relies on 100% polyester — for a breezy option — with a faux-down lining for insulation. There’s also a detachable hood with an adjustable cord for easy customization. This jacket has two cozy fleece-lined exterior pockets with zip closures, plus an additional hidden interior zip closure pocket. By purchasing this jacket, you’re buying a closet staple to enjoy for many years to come!

Get the Levi’s Women’s Selma Hooded Puffer Jacket for just $98 (was $200) at Amazon!

If you’re worried about how to style this puffer jacket, don’t stress! This piece of bubbly outerwear will do all the talking when buttoned up, and it offers plenty of comfort and warmth. Underneath, throw on your favorite sweater, jeans and boots for an easy winter look — or swap the boots for sneakers and complete your daily tasks effortlessly!

Levi’s is a beloved heritage brand with millions and millions of fans worldwide, but one Amazon reviewer said, “This is a very nice jacket. It is very warm, very puffy. The sewing is high quality. There is a comfy fleece lining around the neck area and in the pockets. The front closes with both a zipper and snaps.”

Another happy Amazon reviewer noted, “This is a very poofy jacket, I like it! It’s very warm. Although it’s still too warm here in Wisconsin to wear it just yet, this will keep me nice and toasty in the subzero months of the winter! I normally wear a small in shirts, so I got this in a medium, and it fits great. A small would have been too snug.”

One savvy shopper added, “I love my new Levi’s Women’s Selma Hooded Puffer Jacket!! I ordered the large (which is what I normally wear in a coat), and it fits perfectly. This jacket is so warm and cozy for our cold temperatures. The pockets are lined, deep and large. I like that the sleeves have cuffs, so it keeps the air off my arms. I got the Lichen Green, which is a great neutral color that goes well with any outfit — I highly recommend this jacket!”

With a deal like this, we would be remiss not to get in on the action — shop your new favorite puffer now!

See it: Get the Levi’s Women’s Selma Hooded Puffer Jacket for just $98 (was $200) at Amazon!

Want a cozy puffer but not feeling this option? Shop more Levi’s here, and check out other puffer jackets at Amazon here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us