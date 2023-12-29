Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even during her most casual moments — in a galaxy far, far away from the Met Gala red carpet — Rihanna never lets the public forget she’s a certified “Fashion Killa.”

On a holiday trip to swanky ski town and celebrity haven Aspen, Colorado, the Fenty Beauty founder stepped out with partner A$AP Rocky (plus their two children, RZA and Riot Rose) on Thursday, December 28, for an evening of shopping at Kemo Sabe, the high-end western wear emporium beloved by stars like Kyle Richards.

For the laid-back occasion, the “Phresh Out the Runway” singer bundled up in light-wash baggy jeans, stylish denim-inspired boots, a luxe white blazer and — the pièce de résistance — an oversized gray hoodie (Rocky wore a coordinating sweatshirt teamed with metallic Bottega Veneta pants).

While a gray hoodie is far from the most exciting garment in the billionaire businesswoman’s iconic closet, Rih inspired Us to pick up an equally versatile piece of our own. After a quick search, we came across a similar hoodie by way of Amazon. It’s not as miraculous as finding love in a hopeful place, but we’re still pleased!

Get the Trendy Queen Women’s Oversized Hoodie for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 29, 2023, but are subject to change!

Despite its reputation as a simple staple, the quest for a reliable hoodie is no easy mission. Available in 15 shades (ranging from neutrals to Barbiecore-inspired hues), this pick from Trendy Queen (which has garnered impressive ratings and an Amazon’s Choice badge) fits the bill perfectly. Made from a classic blend of 50% cotton and 50% polyester, this hoodie is thick and comfy — ideal for the chilly winter months ahead.

Reviewers are smitten with their affordable purchase (which is on sale now, by the way), with one proclaiming, “Perfect! I’m picking about my hoodies, and these are great. They have an inside fleece which is soft, and I bought three already.” In terms of care, it reportedly won’t shrink or fade after a few laundry cycles, so you’ll receive a quality item that won’t cause buyer’s remorse.

As is the case with any hoodie, the styling opportunities are endless. Pair this “buttery-soft” essential with leggings, sweats or oversized denim à la Bad Gal. The choice is yours — and you can’t go wrong!

