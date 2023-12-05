ASAP Rocky is embracing the paparazzi — as long as they get the “good angles.”

The 35-year-old rapper was tapped by Bottega Veneta to be the face of the fashion house’s pre-spring 2024 ad campaign, which sees Rocky sporting accessories from the luxury label while out and about in New York City, Los Angeles and beyond. Rocky revealed via Instagram on Monday, December 4, that images were actually paparazzi snaps — licensed by Bottega — captured in real-time over the course of several weeks while he was running errands, dining with girlfriend Rihanna and more.

In one shot, taken on October 6, Rocky sported a loose-fitting gray suit, black shoes and an olive-green woven tote bag by Bottega. In a different shot, taken a couple of days prior, he rocked a plaid blazer, blue jeans and a bubblegum pink purse while celebrating his birthday at Carbone in the Big Apple.

“Throughout history, there has always been a funny relationship between photographers and celebrities — even down to the usage of photos, and the tabloid hustle, there’s always seemed to be a disconnection between famous people and the photographers who follow & film them,” Rocky wrote via Instagram on Monday alongside images from the campaign.

He continued, “While certain celebrities call the paparazzi on themselves, other celebrities might get confrontations with photographers … A very small few, such as myself, don’t mind, as long — as long as they post the google angles, of course.”

Rocky went on to share that both he and Bottega, thought the campaign could be a good opportunity to change the paparazzi narrative. “So, in good light of good angled photos, myself and the creative minds @ #BottegaVeneta thought it would be genius to bridge that cap and utilize my everyday lifestyle type of photos taken by candid photographers while I do my everyday thing.”

He explained, “This serves less as a campaign and more as a creative trifecta brought to you by Bottega Veneta’s [creative director] Matthieu Blazy, myself ASAP Rocky and the talented tabloid-style photographers involved. Cheers & THANK U.”

Other campaign photos show Rocky sporting a checkered toe and a classic trench coat while shopping for flowers.

Through the years, Rocky has been hailed as a fashionable force to be reckoned with thanks to his hit “Fashion Killa,” his ability to rock a purse and his love of hair accessories — including pearl-adorned clips and flower-covered scarves.

In addition to Bottega, he’s appeared in ads for Gucci, attended the Met Gala and has fostered close relationships with major labels like Rick Owens and Balenciaga.