Rihanna can do no wrong in terms of her style — and her latest outing is no exception.

The Fenty founder, 35, stepped out in New York City on Saturday, October 7, where she looked casually chic in double denim. Rihanna paired a pair of light-wash jeans with a coordinating button-down top. She completed her look with a long-sleeved white blouse only buttoned at her stomach and a handful of chunky necklaces.

Rihanna — whose newly lightened locks were down in curls — was spotted alongside her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, who also proved his style prowess. Rocky, 35, sported an olive-green suit and a matching tote bag. The couple, who have been together since 2020, also twinned in black sunglasses.

The twosome’s low-key date comes less than one week after they celebrated Rocky’s birthday at Carbone in NYC. For the Tuesday, October 3, outing, Rihanna channeled her inner gothic ballerina in a tulle corset dress and a Cecile Bahnsen bomber jacket. Rocky, for his part, opted for a plaid blazer over a gray sweater.

Related: See Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s Swaggy Couple Style: Photos Name a better duo! Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are forces in fashion by themselves — but together they are a style movement. The lovebirds, who began dating in 2020, have proven that the world is their runway as they’ve made major fashion statements on and off the red carpet. Their first memorable style moment came back […]

Rihanna recently gave birth to their second baby, son Riot Rose, in August. The duo previously welcomed son RZA in May 2022.

“Rihanna has taken to motherhood like a total natural and Rocky is the most amazing father she could have hoped for,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “[Rocky] rarely leaves her side and loves spending time with his family. Rihanna and Rocky’s families are also very close and provide a huge support system for them and the babies so it really is a team effort.

The insider noted that while Rihanna “loves children,” it’s far too soon to tell if she and Rocky plan to have baby No. 3. “Rihanna has always wanted a big family so that’s something that’s definitely still on the table,” the source added. “For now, they’re still adjusting as parents of two and loving every minute of it.”

Related: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's Family Album: Photos Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s entire world shifted after becoming parents. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” Rihanna gushed to British Vogue in a February 2023 cover story. “You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, […]

For Rocky, that adjustment means supporting his kids no matter what. “I will encourage [my kids] to be whoever they are, whatever that may be,” the rapper told Vogue in a September profile. “There’s not enough hours on the clock now that I’m a dad. I don’t have all day to create, but it’s all in the pursuit of happiness.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

While Rihanna and Rocky are focused on their sons, they have also discussed the possibility of tying the knot.

“They’ve talked about getting married down the line,” a second source told Us in June. “[They] both think of each other as the one they’re going to spend the rest of their life with.”