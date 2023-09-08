Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s second baby’s name has been revealed nearly one month after his arrival.

The Fenty designer, 35, and Rocky, 34, decided to call their little one Riot Rose Mayers, according to a birth certificate obtained by The Blast.

While neither Rihanna nor Rocky have addressed the meaning of their newborn son’s name, it matches the name of Rocky’s latest single, which dropped in July, in collaboration with Pharrell Williams. “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)” even features a subtle nod to Rihanna, whom Rocky’s been dating since 2020.

“My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic,” he raps at one point, before directly mentioning her nickname in a second verse. “Pass on the sweetie, I got me a RiRi,” he adds.

Baby Riot’s name also complements the moniker of his big brother. Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first son, RZA Athleston, in May 2022. His “R” name takes inspiration from the Wu-Tang Clan frontman.

“WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA❤️,” Rocky wrote via Instagram in May.

Less than one year after RZA’s arrival, Rihanna announced her second pregnancy at her headlining set during the Super Bowl halftime show. Per Riot’s birth certificate, he was born on August 1 in Los Angeles.

“It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” the “Diamonds” singer gushed of becoming a mom in a February profile for British Vogue. “You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … it doesn’t matter.”

She continued at the time: “Essentially, from one person, I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby.”

As Rihanna and Rocky have loved life with their boys, they have also pondered the next step in their relationship. “They’ve talked about getting married down the line,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “[They] both think of each other as the one they’re going to spend the rest of their life with.”