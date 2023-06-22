ASAP Rocky sparked speculation that he and longtime love Rihanna are married ahead of their second child’s arrival.

Rihanna, 35, made a surprise appearance during the rapper’s performance at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival on Wednesday, June 21. The beauty mogul showed off her baby bump in a sheer black dress while Rocky, 34, offered her a sweet shout-out after taking the stage.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf—king building!” he said during his second set, causing some fans to wonder whether the couple secretly tied the knot as they prepare to expand their family.

The Fenty Beauty founder announced her second pregnancy in February while performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, cradling her stomach as she danced. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly how the “Umbrella” artist felt before — and after — the big reveal.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Rihanna had some butterflies going into this but she was super professional and did a great job of focusing herself,” the insider shared. “She was truly honored to get this chance, and the fact she got to reveal her pregnancy at the same time was just magical. It was something she and ASAP wanted to announce in a special way, and both of them agree nothing could be more special than on stage at Super Bowl halftime.”

The pair became parents for the first time when the Rihanna welcomed their son, RZA, in May 2022. Ahead of their little one’s arrival, the “Diamonds” singer singer noted that her first pregnancy came as a surprise.

“I wouldn’t say [we were] planning [to start a family],” she told Vogue in April 2022. “But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s—t. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test.”

Rihanna and Rocky sparked dating speculation in 2019 after years of friendship. Us broke the news in 2020 that they were officially an item. The “Sundress” artist finally confirmed their romance in 2021 when he called Rihanna “the love of my life” in an interview with GQ.

“[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he gushed in May 2021. “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

As the couple get ready to meet baby No. 2, Rihanna opened up about how her pregnancy experiences have differed. “No cravings [this time]. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the Met Gala in May. “I feel good. I feel energetic.”

Rocky, who joined his partner on the red carpet, gushed about RZA’s recent milestones at the time, adding, “[He’s] growing big. Beautiful, happy baby.”