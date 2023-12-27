Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Despite being one of Beverly Hills’ most famous faces, Kyle Richards just dropped a masterclass on how to win winter fashion — and we’re taking notes.

Currently in Aspen for her annual family vacation (where she reunited with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky), the Halloween Kills star indulged in some last-minute holiday shopping on Sunday, December 24, clad in a Prada puffer jacket, sleek snow boots, light-wash denim and an embellished winter hat (likely from Kemo Sabe, the ritzy ski town’s most iconic western retailer).

While incorporating western attire into your everyday wardrobe may seem like a lofty leap (especially as temps are dropping), the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member proves an epic accessory is an easy way to elevate a cold-weather ensemble. Want to channel Richards’ style as you head into 2024? Kemo Sabe’s signature hats can cost over $800, but this affordable find from Amazon rings in at just under $30.

Get the Gossifan Fashion Wide Brim Felt Fedora Panama Hat With Ring Belt on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Available in 15 shades — ranging from dark grey to a vibrant forest green — this hat has amassed over 5,600 ratings from ecstatic Amazon customers who have dubbed it “rich and elegant,” as well as extremely convenient. While one reviewer expressed concern over its size, they quickly discovered the adjustable straps — making this suitable for any head size (and an excellent option for a late holiday gift).

The buckle decoration particularly drew Us to this option, as it provides a sophisticated touch that looks far more expensive than its modest price tag would suggest.

