Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Kyle Richards sits in the lap of luxury. As a member of both Hollywood and high society, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has exquisite (and expensive) taste. Her tagline was even: “I’m an expert on luxury, and I can always spot a fake.” But the Halloween actress also appreciates a look for less!

Related: ‘RHONY’ Star Brynn Whitfield Says These Gold Eye Masks Make the ‘Perfect Gift’ As loyal fans of The Real Housewives of New York franchise, we were skeptical about a brand-new cast replacing fan-favorites. But then Brynn Whitfield came along, and all of our concerns disappeared. The corporate communications and marketing consultant lights up the screen with her sharp sense of humor and bubbly energy. One season in, and […]

Just last week, Kyle shared some Aspen-inspired pieces during an Amazon livestream. “Another great item, another great staple. This black puffy coat, shiny like this,” she said. “Looks super cool. It does come in a lot of colors. I just love black. Obviously the colors are fun too. This may be for a good day of shopping, going around. This is really cute. All this is really me.”

We couldn’t believe this puffer is only $50! Upgrade your winter wardrobe with this affordable coat from Amazon.

Get the CRISSREXO Women’s Shiny Winter Puffer Coat for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

This CRISSREXO Shiny Winter Puffer is the ultimate fashion statement for winter! Not only does the shiny surface add an elevated effect, but the sleek fabric doubles as a waterproof shield in rainy or snowy weather. Fashionable and functional!

Related: Eva Longoria Uses This $9 Magic Root Spray to Cover Gray Hair: ‘This Doesn’t Transfer’ Stars — they’re just like Us. They may walk red carpets looking fierce and flawless, but they still experience the same hair hiccups as the rest of Us. Even celebs can’t be spared from grays! Aging is inevitable, but you can still cover up unwanted color with the help of hair products. And thanks to […]

Featuring a stand collar, this puffer is also windproof for chilly days. And as Kyle said, this coat comes in black, off-white, blue, green, red, yellow and gold. It’s an easy way to take an everyday outfit from bland to breathtaking. Get ready for all the compliments on this chic coat!

Get the CRISSREXO Women’s Shiny Winter Puffer Coat for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

This bubble coat will keep you warm and stylish all winter long. Similar styles retail for hundreds of dollars, so this $50 puffer is a major steal! Whether you’re heading on a ski trip like Kyle or staying local, this shiny coat is a closet staple.

See it! Get the CRISSREXO Women’s Shiny Winter Puffer Coat for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from CRISSREXO here and explore more coats here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Baby, It's Cold Outside! Browse the Best Winter Parkas Under $100 Oh, the weather outside is frightful! And since winter has just officially started, we’re in for many more months of chilly temperatures. Bundle up in the warmest parkas under $100! You don’t need to break the bank to stay toasty or trendy. Ahead, we picked out our 13 top choices for the season. Stay stylish […]