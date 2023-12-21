Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Stars — they’re just like Us. They may walk red carpets looking fierce and flawless, but they still experience the same hair hiccups as the rest of Us. Even celebs can’t be spared from grays! Aging is inevitable, but you can still cover up unwanted color with the help of hair products. And thanks to a tip from Eva Longoria, we just discovered a $9 solution!

Yesterday, the Desperate Housewives actress took to TikTok to share her hair hack: “I’m using my Magic Root,” Longoria said. “This is a trick I use. I put this [comb] here because I don’t like to lose my part but my gray is coming in. And I’m wearing white. I am very brave but you know why? Because this doesn’t transfer. Done! No grays.”

Skip the salon and shop this at-home hair treatment instead!

Get the L’Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Gray Concealer Spray for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

The L’Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up is a temporary fix for concealing grays. Available in nine different shades — from blonde to black — this popular product is like a spray tan for your hair. In just seconds, this magical spray masks gray strands for seamless roots. And the color lasts until your next shampoo! The lightweight formula isn’t sticky and won’t smudge when dry.

Kelly Ripa is also a fan of this Root Cover Up! She told New York Magazine, “When I don’t want my white popping through, I use this. I have tried a lot of similar products before — like, every other one on the market — and take it from me, this one is the best. The spray requires little effort, looks good and is so fast. I use it all the time for a lot of different events, and the light-to-medium blonde color matches my hair so well.”

The next time you notice pesky grays popping up, just reach for this L’Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up! Problem officially solved.

