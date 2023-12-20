Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Taylor Swift may have been riding shotgun with her hair undone, but she has a secret weapon when it comes to maintaining her mane: Slip silk scrunchies. Two years ago, the pop superstar posted an ode to fall on TikTok — and eagle-eyed fans (as well as the brand) noticed she was wearing one of these large hair ties around her wrist.

If you’ve never tried Slip’s luxurious line of silk staples, then your tresses are in for a treat. I sleep on a Slip silk pillowcase with a Slip silk eye mask and my hair up in a Slip silk scrunchie. Made with 100% pure mulberry silk, these products are anti-crease, anti-aging and anti-bedhead. And just like Swift, these scrunchies have won multiple awards!

Keep scrolling to shop Swift’s go-to silk scrunchies!

Hairstylists, beauty experts and celebrities swear by Slip’s silk sleep scrunchies! Traditional hair ties can damage hair by tugging and twisting delicate strands. Meanwhile, these Slip scrunchies are gentle, soft and shiny. But even though these hair bands are silky-smooth, they’ll stay in place with non-slip durability. Best of both worlds!

This three-pack of large scrunchies comes in black, pink and beige, but you can choose from other sizes and color combos. Such a great gift for your girlfriends, especially fellow Swifties!

One customer called these scrunchies “the best hair ties money can buy.” High praise! “They’re incredibly comfortable,” another shopper said. “With these hair ties, I experience no pulling, pain or discomfort. My hair is kept in place just as well, but my scalp and follicles are spared. Furthermore, my hair looks right back to normal just a minute or two after I take these hair ties out.”

Style your hair like just Swift with these Slip silk scrunchies!

See it! Get the Slip Large Silk Scrunchies Set of 3 for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

