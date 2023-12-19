Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hair can be downright disastrous with split ends, lackluster color and other gripes which makes it a pain to maintain. My snarled mess was so bad, I decided to cut it all off and start over. Well, if only I had discovered Dreamcoat Supernatural Spray by Color Wow sooner. This product transformed my hair from pesky frizz to sleek, healthy strands that has literally led to friends asking, “Is that a wig?”

Finally, a hair product that lives up to its name (emphasis on the “wow”) and competes with the extensions our favorite celebrities are passing off as their real locks. Oh, but here’s the kicker — this miracle product works on hair extensions too!

We may not be able to buy thousand of dollars worth of wigs, but we can afford this $28 award-winning anti-frizz spray. If it’s too much of a splurge, put it on your last-minute Christmas list and ask Santa (or your partner) to stuff it in your stocking. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, known for slaying the locks of Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more, claims it’s his secret to nailing “waterproof glass hair.” You know, silky strands which reflect light from the sun and keep your hair from frizzing up in the rain. Yes, you read that right — it actually creates a barrier from the rain. “This product actually works! It’s a must-have essential hair product,” gushed an excited shopper after trying everything several other products to no avail.

However, it won’t work unless applied properly. Start with clean, damp hair, and make sure you towel dry it so the product doesn’t drip out of the follicles. Next, apply liberally. For best results, section off each piece of hair in layers as you dry it. And as a lovely bonus, this spray provides heat protection. Do not air dry! The product requires heat to activate its magic. One reviewer who lives in a hot and humid climate was amazed by this spray, saying, “It kept my hair frizz-free throughout the entire day, leaving it shiny and easy to manage.” While another customer with low expectations confirmed it’s “100% worth getting” and that her “hair is so soft… it holds style insanely well.” Yep, it sounds like “wow” is the appropriate way to describe this hair hero!

No surprise here: This pure liquid gold is an Amazon bestseller and boasts over 71,000 ratings (and counting). Quite frankly, I’d add to cart ASAP because this product is worth your beauty bucks. Trust me, I’m buying two more right now because it’s the perfect gift this season — and I truly never want to be without it.

