Kyle Richards’ Hairstylist Used This Tool to Achieve Her Perfect Ponytail

Love it or hate it, technology has transformed the way many of Us style our hair. Long gone are the days of clunky heat tools known for permanently frying strands. Protectant sprays shield tresses from substantial damage, and there are new-age heated options which achieve everything from curls to crimps with little effort.

Last month, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards rocked the cutest two-strand twirl and ponytail. Hairstylist to the stars and VOLOOM brand ambassador, Julius Michael, recently revealed that he used the brand’s Rootie 2.0 Hair Volumizing Iron to achieve the look. In a press release obtained by Us Weekly, Michael noted that he decided to use the tool because he wanted to add volume to specific sections of hair. “I used my VOLOOM Rootie 2.0 Hair Volumizing Iron at the base of her ponytail.” According to the stylist, he continued by “dividing the hair in sections to give it volume without using bobby pins or teasing her hair.”

Richards isn’t the only Bravolebrity who Michael has styled with the popular tool. He used it to create recent looks on RHOSLC star Whitney Rose and RHONY original cast member Luann de Lesseps.

If you’re interested in trying out the volumizing tool, you’re in luck. It’s available right now on Amazon! A top-rated heat tool with more than 5,000 reviews, this ceramic hair iron delivers long-lasting hair volume to extend the amount of time between shampoos and colorings.

The celeb-approved tool features a patented checkerboard design to create a hidden volumizing structure which lifts the top layers up and away from the scalp to create a fuller, more volumious look. It also features an adjustable temperature setting, ranging from 220 degrees to 395 degrees.

An essential for celebrities and their stylists, verified Amazon shoppers are just as impressed with this game-changing” hair tool. “This thing works,” one shopper began. “It is so easy to use, literally takes SECONDS, after you do your usual styling.” According to the savvy customer, “it doesn’t damage your hair and the volume it gives lasts. Well worth the money, in my book,” they closed. Another shopper raved, “I cannot say enough good things about this hair tool. It. Is. AMAZING,” the beamed.

Treat yourself to the gift of undeniable volume this holiday season with this Kyle Richards-approved hair tool now!

See it: Get the VOLOOM Rootie Volumizing Iron for $105 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

