After decades of trial and error with makeup, we finally figured out the key to glowy glam: a primer that doubles as highlighter. This one step has dramatically transformed our beauty routine, especially as we’ve gotten older and our skin has gotten duller. We’ve raved about Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-favorite Flawless Filter and L’Oréal Paris’ bestselling Lumi Glotion before, but today we’re introducing you to another celeb-loved product — the Amazing Cosmetics Illuminate Primer & Highlighter.

Last year, Kyle Richards revealed some of her all-time favorite beauty products on Amazon Live. “I don’t know what I did before highlighters existed,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. “This is the Amazing Cosmetics Highlighter. It just illuminates your skin. That is great to put under your foundation so your overall skin will have a glow to it.”

Since the Halloween Kills actress’ skin is always shining, we’ll have what she’s having! Read on to shop Richards’ go-to highlighter at Amazon.

Get the Amazing Cosmetics Illuminate Primer & Highlighter for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Amazing Cosmetics Primer & Highlighter is part skin prep, part skin illuminator. Infused with vitamins and botanicals (including daisy extract), this dual-action product evens out skin tone and reduces dark spots while delivering a burst of hydration and brightness. Your skin will be positively glowing after application!

This lightweight formula also extends the life of your makeup and fights signs of aging. You can wear the primer on its own for a sheer glow, as a makeup base or as a highlighter on top of foundation.

If you want a radiant, youthful complexion, then this illuminating highlighter will be your new holy grail. Score this premium primer from Amazon today!

