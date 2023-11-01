Get Martha Stewart’s Ageless Glow for Just $13 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Martha Stewart is a living legend who makes lemonade out of lemons on a regular basis. She has managed to build an empire from scratch, go to prison — where, fun fact, her nickname was M. Diddy — and come out thriving with a better business than before she served her time. That’s a power move — we salute you, M. Diddy.

Not only has she inspired people everywhere to prepare quality food, host holidays in style and create effortlessly chic environments in their living rooms (thank you, BTW!), she’s the most glamorous 82-year-old entrepreneur around — regularly popping up on red carpets decked out in luxe brands like Brunello Cucinelli. We managed to get the DL on what makes her face so luminous and essentially timeless; ladies and gents, may we present L’Oréal Paris’ Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer? Its hydrating formula has two key ingredients which lock in moisture: glycerin and shea butter. It leaves an illuminating color tint so you can replace your foundation for a more natural look or place it underneath as a primer. You can also use it as your highlighter. Basically, dab onto your cheeks, collarbone or anywhere you want to shine. No matter your shade, L’Oreal Paris has you in mind by providing four shades that melt and blend into your skin color without leaving an oily, blotchy appearance.

Get the L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion for just $13 (originally $16) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

This product gives you a smooth canvas, filling in your pores, pockmarks and age lines while giving you a dewy glow without creating a cakey appearance. Have you seen Martha on the cover of Sports Illustrated? Because she broke the internet (thankfully, it has been repaired since then), thanks to her longtime makeup artist, Daisy Toye, who told People in an exclusive interview that it’s her go-to every single day. In fact, they fly through a tube a week — but for $13, we probably could too.

In case you’re wondering what shoppers have to say, this illuminator is the bestseller on Amazon in the Face Highlighters and Luminizer categories, with over 30,000 favorable reviews. One customer said, “I really like this! It’s subtle but adds a little dimension and shimmer without looking glittery like some highlighters,” and absolutely loved consistency, saying, “It feels like lotion and is very lightweight, yet adds a little bit of pigment.” Another claimed they “cannot get enough of this [Glotion]…it’s very hydrating and blends super well, with no streaks or uneven tones.” It’s easy to easy to remove and lasts all day long. We recommend buying ASAP, as one is sold every twenty seconds, according to L’Oreal — and it’s the perfect way to glow up as a timeless beauty like our DIY Queen!

