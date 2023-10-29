Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul is going strong! You can shop huge deals on amazing brands from now through November 5 in this annual sale!
We previously curated a list of can’t-miss deals in this sale, but with the holidays coming up, we need to start thinking about gifting. We’ve been searching for the most giftable deals in the Haul, whether you’re waiting for December or have a friend with a fall or winter birthday. From pricier picks to smaller stocking stuffers, you can shop our picks below!
Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish Kit
- Includes pink polish and top coat
- Gel-like shine and long-wear finish
- Over 58K reviews
MakeUp Eraser, 7-Day Set
- Removes even waterproof makeup with just water
- Machine washable
- Eco-friendly
Blush By Rebecca Minkoff
- Soft, floral fragrance
- Vegan, gluten-free, phosphate-free
- Long-lasting scent
Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser
- 10 pressure settings
- Rechargeable and portable
- May be 50 percent more effective than dental floss for improving gum health
Grande Cosmetics Ready Set Jet Set
- Five-product set
- Products for lashes, lips and brows
- Giftable box design
Philosophy Cinnamon Buns Shampoo, Shower Gel and Bubble Bath
- Three-in-one product for body, hair and bath
- Delicious, seasonal cinnamon bun scent
- Large bottle
PMD Silversilk Pillowcase
- May protect skin and hair from aging effects
- Hypoallergenic
- Crafted from silk and pure silver
Tree Hut Vitamin C Shea Sugar Scrub
- Number one bestseller
- Features shea butter, vitamin C and AHA
- Exfoliating
Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
- Will be one of this year's top gifts!
- Six-piece accessory pack
- Comes with storage bag
Mario Badescu The Brightening Kit
- Five-piece skincare kit
- May help treat age spots, hyperpigmentation, acne scars
- An entire regimen in one kit
Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Holiday Beauty Haul here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!