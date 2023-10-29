Your account
The Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals for Gifting

By
amazon-holiday-beauty-haul-gifting
Amazon

The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul is going strong! You can shop huge deals on amazing brands from now through November 5 in this annual sale!

We previously curated a list of can’t-miss deals in this sale, but with the holidays coming up, we need to start thinking about gifting. We’ve been searching for the most giftable deals in the Haul, whether you’re waiting for December or have a friend with a fall or winter birthday. From pricier picks to smaller stocking stuffers, you can shop our picks below!

Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish Kit

Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish Kit, Sheer Nude Pink, Fairy Tailor + Top Coat, 0.46 fl oz each
essie
  • Includes pink polish and top coat
  • Gel-like shine and long-wear finish
  • Over 58K reviews
Was $19On Sale: $16You Save 16%
See it!

MakeUp Eraser, 7-Day Set

MakeUp Eraser 7-Day Set, Sunset Boulevard - Erase Makeup, Waterproof Mascara, Eyeliner, Etc With Just Water, Pack of 7
Makeup Eraser
  • Removes even waterproof makeup with just water
  • Machine washable
  • Eco-friendly
Was $25On Sale: $18You Save 28%
See it!

Blush By Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Blush By Rebecca Minkoff - Fragrance For Women - Sparkling Top Notes Of Citrus And Black Currant - Heart Notes Of Lush White Florals - Accentuated By Cedarwood - 3.4 Oz EDP Spray
Rebecca Minkoff
  • Soft, floral fragrance
  • Vegan, gluten-free, phosphate-free
  • Long-lasting scent
Was $95On Sale: $35You Save 63%
See it!

Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser

Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner Rechargeable and Portable, White, 1 Count
Waterpik
  • 10 pressure settings
  • Rechargeable and portable
  • May be 50 percent more effective than dental floss for improving gum health
Was $100On Sale: $70You Save 30%
See it!

Grande Cosmetics Ready Set Jet Set

Grande Cosmetics Ready Set Jet Set
Grande Cosmetics
  • Five-product set
  • Products for lashes, lips and brows
  • Giftable box design
Was $69On Sale: $48You Save 30%
See it!

Philosophy Cinnamon Buns Shampoo, Shower Gel and Bubble Bath

amazon-beauty-haul-philosphy-cinnamon-buns
philosophy
  • Three-in-one product for body, hair and bath
  • Delicious, seasonal cinnamon bun scent
  • Large bottle
Was $24On Sale: $22You Save 8%
See it!

PMD Silversilk Pillowcase

PMD silversilk Pillowcase, 1 ct.
PMD Beauty
  • May protect skin and hair from aging effects
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Crafted from silk and pure silver
Was $99On Sale: $79You Save 20%
See it!

Tree Hut Vitamin C Shea Sugar Scrub

Tree Hut Vitamin C Shea Sugar Scrub, 18 oz, Ultra Hydrating and Exfoliating Scrub for Nourishing Essential Body Care
Tree Hut
  • Number one bestseller
  • Features shea butter, vitamin C and AHA
  • Exfoliating
Was $9On Sale: $7You Save 22%
See it!

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Shark HD440BK FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System with Ultimate 6-Piece Accessory Pack of Auto-Wrap Curlers, Curl-Defining Diffuser, Oval Brush, Paddle Brush & Concentrator, Black + Storage Bag
Shark
  • Will be one of this year's top gifts!
  • Six-piece accessory pack
  • Comes with storage bag
Was $350On Sale: $299.99You Save 14%
See it!

Mario Badescu The Brightening Kit

Mario Badescu The Brightening Kit, 5 Piece Kit With Glycolic Foaming Cleanser, Alpha Grapefruit Cleansing Lotion, Vitamin C Serum, Whitening Mask & Glycolic Skin Renewal Complex
Mario Badescu
  • Five-piece skincare kit
  • May help treat age spots, hyperpigmentation, acne scars
  • An entire regimen in one kit
Was $38On Sale: $30You Save 21%
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Holiday Beauty Haul here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

