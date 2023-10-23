Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Her skin is famous — and easier to emulate than ever. Hailey Bieber’s perpetually “glazed” complexion is truly iconic, and we’re always searching for ways to achieve the same dewy glow. The model introduced Rhode to help shoppers do exactly that, but she still has a few other brands gracing her skincare shelf.

While Bieber is no stranger to luxury skincare picks, she also recently raved about an extremely affordable product in a video for Vogue France. In the video, she demonstrated how she preps her skin before getting her makeup done. Of course, she used multiple Rhode products — but it was the fan-favorite Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream that instantly caught our attention!

Get the Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream, 2.5oz (originally $19) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

“I always like to do a more rich cream when I’m going to get my makeup done. If you know, you know,” Bieber said in the video, holding up the iconic green tube of the Weleda cream.

“I love the Weleda Skin Food — and it’s so creamy and rich, so you really only need a tiny bit in the areas where I feel like I get a little bit more dry under my makeup. And for me, that’s around the nose, that’s under the eyes — my eyes are really sensitive, especially when I sleep. They tear up and they get irritated, so I feel like this actually really helps me a lot with that.”

She continued applying the cream all over, making sure apply some to her neck too. “It’s so juicy and dewy.”

We already knew this ultra-popular cream was affordable, but we happened to catch it on sale, which is the biggest shopping win. This intensely-hydrating product has a botanical formula designed to nourish and moisturize skin with even the smallest dab. It can be used on the body as well!

This cream is free from parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances and preservatives. It’s also available in other sizes or multi-packs. Shop now, before the sale price disappears!

