The Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals for Wrinkles and Fine Lines

By
Amazon

The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul just made its annual return, meaning there are so many beauty deals available to shop from now through November 5. It’s certainly a great time to do some holiday shopping, but it’s also a prime opportunity to elevate your own skincare routine!

We previously curated a list of can’t-miss deals across top categories, but right now, we want to concentrate on skincare products designed to improve the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Shop the best of the best on sale below!

StriVctin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus

StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS, 1.7 Fl Oz Ã‚
StriVectin
  • Specifically designed for the neck and décolleté
  • 90% of testers showed tighter, more lifted skin
  • May also brighten skin
Was $95On Sale: $76You Save 20%
See it!

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment – Salicylic Acid and Lactic Acid Super Facial Scrub Improves Texture and Pores, 0.5 Fl Oz
Kate Somerville
  • Chemical and physical exfoliation
  • Use once or twice a week
  • Also available in larger sizes
Was $28On Sale: $24You Save 14%
See it!

Amazon Basics Firming Cream

Amazon Basics Firming Cream, Fragrance Free, 1.7 Ounces, 1-Pack
Amazon Basics
  • Trustworthy, affordable alternative to other brands
  • Contains hyaluronic acid
  • Fragrance-free
Was $15On Sale: $13You Save 13%
See it!

Curél Anti-Wrinkle Hydrating Serum

Curel Japan Anti-Wrinkle Hydrating Serum, Lightweight Serum, Fragrance Free & Colorant Free, Sensitive Skin Serum, 1.3 Oz
Curel
  • Clean, pH-balanced
  • Free from drying alcohol
  • Lightweight but nourishing
Was $23On Sale: $19You Save 17%
See it!

The Body Shop Edelweiss Eye Concentrate

The Body Shop Edelweiss Eye Concentrate – Smooths Under Eye Area – Vegan – 10ml
The Body Shop
  • Vegan
  • Antioxidant-rich
  • 96% ingredients of natural origin
Was $35On Sale: $21You Save 40%
See it!

AHAVA Lip Line Wrinkle Treatment

AHAVA Lip Line Wrinkle Treatment
AHAVA
  • Redefines lip contour
  • Hydrating
  • May protect against free radical damage
Was $52On Sale: $42You Save 19%
See it!

Crepe Erase Chest Wrinkle Pad

Crepe Erase Chest Wrinkle Pad | Reusable Anti Aging Skin Firming Tightening & Moisturizing Patch, Overnight Wrinkle Remover Treatment - Reusable up to 30 times!
Crepe Erase
  • Reusable
  • Helps with product absorption
  • Great for crepey skin on chest
Was $35On Sale: $30You Save 14%
See it!

Bioré Aqua Rich SPF 50, Pack of 3

Biore UV Aqua Rich SPF 50 Moisturizing Sunscreen for Face, Oxybenzone & Octinoxate Free, Dermatologist Tested, Vegan, Cruelty Free, For Sensitive Skin, 1.7 Oz, Pack of 3
Biore
  • Fan-favorite J-beauty brand
  • Moisturizing and oil-free
  • Excellent for preventing wrinkles and fine lines
Was $40On Sale: $30You Save 25%
See it!

Olay Smooth & Renew Retinol Face Moisturizer

Olay Smooth & Renew Retinol Face Moisturizer, 2 oz Fragrance Free Night Cream for Fine Lines and Wrinkles with Retinoid Complex, Recyclable Eco Jar Packaging, Value Size
Olay
  • No greasy residue
  • Free of parabens, phthalates and synthetic dyes
  • Recyclable jar
Was $36On Sale: $27You Save 25%
See it!

L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Anti-Aging Midnight Face Serum + Midnight Cream

L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Anti-Aging Midnight Face Serum 1 oz + Midnight Cream 1.7 oz, Smooths Wrinkles & Firms Skin + Eye Cream & Serum Sample
L’Oréal Paris
  • Comes with sample sizes as well
  • Dermatologist-tested
  • Designed to repair skin barrier
Was $65On Sale: $55You Save 15%
See it!

DERMA E Advanced Peptides and Vegan Flora-Collagen Serum

DERMA E Advanced Peptides and Vegan Flora-Collagen Serum – Double Action Collagen Face Cream with Peptide Complex – Intensely Hydrating Treatment for Lines, Wrinkles and Redness, 2 oz
DERMA-E
  • Plant-derived collagen
  • Peptide-infused formula
  • Gluten-free
Was $44On Sale: $18You Save 59%
See it!

FOREO BEAR 2 Advanced Lifting & Toning Microcurrent Facial Device

FOREO Bear 2 Lavander
FOREO
  • May reduce wrinkles and improve firmness in one week
  • Four types of microcurrent
  • May reduce puffiness
Was $399On Sale: $319You Save 20%
See it!

Exuviance Age Reverse Night Lift Cream

EXUVIANCE AGE REVERSE Night Lift Antiaging Face Cream with AHA/PHA, Peptides, Multi-Antioxidants and Shea Butter, 50 g.
EXUVIANCE
  • Firms and hydrates while you sleep
  • Shoppers say it works wonders
  • Ingredients include glycolic acid, peptides, vitamin E
Was $92On Sale: $60You Save 35%
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more of the Holiday Beauty Haul here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

