Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some people have champagne wishes and caviar dreams — Us, on the other hand? We have truffle taste. Whether it’s in our pizza, pasta or beauty products, white truffle is an elite ingredient. These rare delicacies are not just delicious, they’re also beneficial! Did you know that truffles are antioxidants rich in fatty acids that softens skin and help reduce fine lines? Don’t mind Us while we lather on this luxury 2-in-1 serum and cream from Amazon!

Give your skin a glow-up with this white truffle skincare! Featuring a hydrating serum and a firming cream, this combo will leave your complexion looking brighter, plumper and more youthful. This top-rated truffle treatment is currently on sale for 53% off, so keep scrolling to snag this dual formula from Amazon ASAP!

Get the d’Alba Italian White Truffle Double Serum & Cream for just $35 (originally $75) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

Feel free to double dip with the d’Alba Italian White Truffle Double Serum & Cream! With this one luxury product, you get both an Aqua Serum and an Intense Cream to revitalize your skincare regimen. Just like our favorite food, this premium product includes white truffles from Italy! The serum also contains ceramide NP, centella asiatica extract and panthenol, and the cream consists of collagen extract, a blending oil and white flower complexes.

You can use the lightweight serum and rich cream separately or together. The soothing serum will leave your skin smooth and hydrated, while the nourishing cream will boost elasticity. Safe for all skin types!

Get the d’Alba Italian White Truffle Double Serum & Cream for just $35 (originally $75) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

“This is a true lifesaver for me!” one customer gushed. Another shopper said, “I loved how soft this product made my face and how it maintained its moisture. It’s easy to apply and a little goes a long way. It’s a hidden gem you’ll fall in love with for sure.”

This may just the best review we’ve ever read: “This might sound weird, but to me, it smells like a really sexy cologne that the man of my dreams is wearing while we’re holding each other under the Eiffel tower and gazing passionately into each others eyes while the tower shimmers above, and that makes me want to smell it all day every day. Anyway, I love it. It’s wonderful.”

Take your skincare to the next level with this 2-in-1 truffle serum and cream, on sale now for $40 off!

See it! Get the d’Alba Italian White Truffle Double Serum & Cream for just $35 (originally $75) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from d’Alba Piedmont here and explore more serums here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Hello, Hydration! This Plumping Serum Leaves Your Skin Soft, Smooth and Supple Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our skincare routine is a whole operation, from cleanser to cream. But if we had to simplify our steps, we would never skip hyaluronic acid! This anti-aging ingredient keeps our complexion hydrated with fewer fine lines and wrinkles. […]

Related: This No. 1 Bestselling Eye Cream May Make You Look '10 Years Younger' — 40% Off Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Give Us 10 hours of sleep on silky satin pillowcases, and we’ll still wake up with dark circles and puffy under-eyes. Every morning, we look like we just pulled an all-nighter studying for an exam or had a […]

Related: Kyle Richards Recommends This Facial Kit From Her Celebrity ‘Face Guru’ Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have had a front-row seat to Hollywood beauty treatments over the years. From gold face masks to Sutton Stracke’s “anti-anxiety roller,” these products and procedures are always top-tier. Only the […]