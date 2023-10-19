Your account
This Kora Organics Mask Is Like a Facial in a Bottle — See Actual Before-and-After Pics

By
Before-After
Before and 20 minutes after using the Kora Organics mask.

I love a good self-care moment as much as the next person, but I’ve been relatively disappointed when it comes to at-home face masks. I’ve tested my fair share of face masks over the years — everything from clay and sheet masks, to cream and overnight formulas. You name it — I’ve slathered and smeared it all over my face in the hopes of achieving the bounciest, softest, most glowing complexion.

Most masks may make my skin a tad more hydrated or look a tiny bit dewier, though they rarely produce a striking difference in my skin. When I’m after near instant, dramatic results, no face mask compares to Kora Organics Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask.

This mask — which is from Miranda Kerr‘s acclaimed skincare brand — combines an array of certified-organic ingredients, including turmeric, green tea leaf powder, aspen bark and rosehip seeds to completely detoxify skin. The brand dubs it a “facial in a bottle” for the way it polishes the skin, targets uneven texture and ultimately boosts radiance.

DuringMask
During and immediately after the Kora Organics mask.
Those are some big claims for one product. Me, being the skeptic I am, had my doubts about how this mask could rival the results I usually get from a professional facial. Nonetheless, I painted my face in the gritty formula in the name of science.

I could tell this wasn’t like other masks from the first use, mainly because it creates a full sensorial experience. As I massaged it into my skin, the soothing peppermint scent calmed my mind, helping me put the worries from my day on the back burner. The cooling minty effect from the green tea manifested onto my skin as the mask hardened, invigorating my face and soothing it at the same time.

Now I will say that the initial results post-rinse off can be a bit jarring. After 15 minutes of wearing the mask, I looked like I had just gotten a chemical peel — my skin was red (but not raw — see above!). According to the brand, this is totally normal. And after about 20 minutes, I glanced in the mirror to see a smooth, radiant complexion. I’m talking a facial-level glow!

I’m not exaggerating when I say I was completely blown away by this mask from the first application. Beyond the brightening capabilities, my pores and a few fine lines on my forehead are much less noticeable every time I use it. While it’s not in my weekly routine, I make sure to indulge before special events to ensure I put my best face forward.

It’s worth noting that although I have dry skin, shoppers with oily and combination skin have experienced noteworthy before and afters when using this mask too. “For the last couple of weeks I have had pesky pimples on my cheeks that I just couldn’t seem to get rid of. No amount of exfoliation, moisturizers, face oils, retinols or anything could get rid of that until last night,” one reviewer says. “As soon as I received this in the mail, I applied to my face following the directions, and wow! This leaves by skin feeling pillowy soft. Those pimples have gone down so much that I can’t see them and can barely feel them when I touch my face.”

Another encourages anyone struggling with acne to give this mask a whirl: “It changed my skin,” she raves. “I use it 2x a week! It’s a must buy if you have large pores that are clogged easily as well as acne-prone skin.”

It’s rare to find a skincare product which is suitable for all skin types — let alone one that can create such a remarkable difference in skin. If you’ve been on the fence about this mask, let this be your sign to purchase. I promise you won’t regret it!

See it: Get the Kora Organics Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask for just $52 at Amazon!

