One of my earliest beauty memories is watching my mom slather her face with Olay moisturizer every night. My mother has never been a huge beauty enthusiast, but she never skipped applying her moisturizer. I can still picture her unscrewing the black-topped bottle and dabbing it all over her complexion (and occasionally letting me rub a tiny dab into my cheeks too).

I’ve always considered Olay my first introduction into the world of skincare. Yet, aside from that little ritual with my mom, I never really thought the brand was for me — and I think a lot of young people can relate. Maybe it was because of the commercials touting the latest cream to reduce wrinkles, or the fact that all my grandparents were Olay loyalists. But overall, as I reached adulthood and began buying my own skincare products, I had this preconceived notion that Olay was formulated for the older generation… definitely not for me.

That’s why I had to do a double take when the new Olay Super Serum rolled across my desk. The iridescent spherical bottle made me think it was a product from one of those hip indie beauty brands, so you can imagine my surprise when I realized it was from Olay. The chic packaging alone made me want to dive right into the product — though it was the pearlescent serum (which is gorgeous, by the way) that made me completely rethink my stance on the brand after all these years.

The Olay Super Serum really is super. It combines five powerful ingredients — niacinamide, vitamin C, collagen peptide, vitamin E and alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) — to address an array of skin issues, including dullness, dryness and uneven texture, with one product. Typically, you’ll find one or two of these active ingredients in a single serum, so the fact that this one houses all five impressed me from the jump.

As a self-proclaimed skincare maximalist (I’ll apply two or three serums daily on top of an essence, eye cream and moisturizer), I needed to know if this serum could actually replace some of my products and ultimately simplify my routine. I figured there was no better time to test it than during a transatlantic vacation. (My packing space was minimal, after all.)

I relied on the soothing serum throughout my 10-day trip. I’d apply half a dropper of the lightweight formula all over my face morning and night. I have dry skin, which became exasperated from multiple long-haul flights, and this serum soothed irritation while simultaneously managing to restore moisture. Plus, as a bonus, it boosted radiance, so while I was running on minimal sleep for most of vacation, my skin still looked fresh.

By the end of the trip, I had no desire to go back to my typical (read: extensive) skincare routine. I’ve continued to use the Olay Super Serum after I returned home, and I honestly don’t think I’ve ever gone through a full product so quickly. I wish the bottle was a tad bit bigger than one ounce, but considering it can replace five serums, the $30 price point really is worth it.

More than anything, though, I can’t wait to give my mom a bottle of the Super Serum the next time I go home so we can have another Olay moment to cherish for years. That’s what it’s all about!

