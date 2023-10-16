Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Celebrities seem to have an uncanny ability to not age. Think about it: stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie are now in their 40s and 50s, but still look nearly the same as they did 20+ years ago. What is the secret for aging so gracefully? In the case of Jolie, it may be partially thanks to a super-charged serum that’s conveniently available on Amazon.

During the press tour for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Jolie’s longtime makeup artist, Emma Hardie, reportedly revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that the key to her complexion’s youthful glow is the Emma Hardie Midas Touch Super Serum. With almost three decades of experience as a makeup artist and holistic skincare expert, Hardie specially crafted this serum to address signs of aging — namely lack of hydration, which is one of main culprits behind wrinkles.

When applied twice daily, the serum is clinically proven to reduce the look of wrinkles and enhance hydration in as little as four weeks. How is it able to create such drastic results in a short period of time? Well, Hardie painstakingly created the formula with the highest quality natural ingredients, including wild banana seed extract, pepper fruit extract, aloe vera, shea butter and bakuchiol. Together, these elements immediately provide a burst of hydration while also firming, toning and boosting skin’s radiance over time.

The serum doesn’t just work as a skin savior, though. Another reason why Hardie uses it religiously on Jolie is its ability to beautifully prep skin for makeup. Makeup applies more smoothly and evenly when your face is adequately moisturized, and because of the mega-hydration this serum provides, it also doubles as the ideal glow-enhancing primer. We love a multi-use product!

Despite all of the incredible benefits, this serum has flown relatively under the radar. That’s why we were pleasantly surprised to discover it on Amazon — with incredible reviews to boot. “Holy smokes this stuff is GOOD!” one person raves. “It’s a creamy serum so there is no waste and it stays targeted to exactly where you want it to go.” Another mentioned that since incorporating the serum into her routine, “Everyone been asking about why my face is suddenly been glowing — and my secret has been because [of this]!”

Leave it to Amazon to stock our new favorite (and celeb-loved) skincare products! With the Emma Hardie Midas Touch Super Serum, achieving Jolie’s fresh, dewy complexion is just one “Add to Cart” away.

