It’s leather weather! Fall is my favorite season for many reasons — Halloween, football (okay, fine, only when Taylor Swift’s at a Chiefs game), pumpkin spiced everything, crisp air, changing leaves. But I’m also a big fan of fall fashion, particularly all the outerwear. Leather layering pieces take any outfit from chill to chic! And we just discovered a major deal on a faux-leather jacket from a bestselling brand.
Blank NYC has always been my go-to source for vegan leather jackets. Whenever I wear my cruelty-free creations, I always get so many compliments! Just like the other Blank NYC styles I own, this moto jacket looks high-end at a low cost. You would never know it was from Amazon! Sleek, stylish and sustainable.
Shop this popular pick on sale for 42% off!
Get the Blank NYC Women’s Luxury Clothing Semi Fitted Vegan Leather Motorcycle Jacket for just $57 (originally $98) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2023, but are subject to change.
Leather jackets are a wardrobe essential! This particular piece is an elevated basic that belongs in your closet. While certain leather trends come and go (oversized bombers, cropped styles, blazers, etc.), this Blank NYC moto jacket will never go out of style. It’s the perfect addition to any ensemble, from jeans and a tee to a maxi dress. The fitted style will flatter your figure and the silver hardware will add some edge.
Made with premium vegan leather, this jacket is lightweight yet warm — ideal for transitional temperatures! From my own experience with Blank NYC, I find that these vegan leather jackets are water-resistant and easy to clean. There are functional pockets and asymmetrical zippers, giving this look a luxe touch. While you can never go wrong with classic black, you can also choose from other shades such as beige and brown.
One reviewer reported, “Literally the same brand I saw at Anthropologie, for a fraction of the cost.” It’s true! Blank NYC also retails at Revolve, Nordstrom and Free People. “Great quality,” another customer declared. “I love this jacket! Looks and feels like real leather. It’s very soft.”
This moto jacket from Amazon is such a steal! Snag this Blank NYC style on sale before it sells out!
