Get Fall-Ready With These 10 Transitional Outerwear Pieces on Amazon

By
Fall-Fashion-Stock-Photo
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ah, fall — the season of hayrides, apple picking and pumpkin… well …everything! Autumn is sort of an in-between season — between the temperature extremes of summer and winter, and between hot, sunny days and super-chilly nights in the same 24-hour window. How can we dress if we can barely tell what the weather will be from one hour to the next?

Our major tips are as follows: wear light outerwear and layer, layer, layer! Lightweight jackets, sweaters and pullovers are ideal for layering over a variety of outfits, plus offer coverage and an extra dash of style for any look. Plus, they’re easy to take off or slip on depending on your needs! With that in mind, we gathered our 10 favorite pieces of outerwear available on Amazon that are sure to have you covered (in more ways than one) as we move from late summer to early fall — and from balmy days to crisp, breezy nights.

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket (Available in Plus Size), Charcoal Heather, 1X
Amazon Essentials
This soft, cozy midweight fleece is made for moving from cool late summer nights to crisp early fall days. It’ll keep you warm and insulated while also withstanding everyday wear.
$27.92
See it!

Automet Womens Casual Plaid Shacket

Womens Casual Plaid Shacket Wool Blend Button Down Long Sleeve Shirts Fall Outfit 2023 Jacket Shackets Fashion Blouse 2023 Apricot
AUTOMET
Layering is so important in the between-seasons period, so grab this shacket, which is light enough to wear for fashion reasons but warm enough to rock for warmth as well.
$49.99On Sale: $29.99You Save 40%
See it!

Yanekop Womens Waffle Knit Shacket

Yanekop Womens Waffle Knit Shacket Boyfriend Shirt Jacket Button Down Blouse Loose Fit Long Sleeve Tops(02 Beige,XL)
Yanekop
Another take on the shacket is this loose-fit waffle-knit version, which will add a dose of casual-chic to any September outfit.
$46.99On Sale: $36.99You Save 21%
See it!

Pepochic Womens Zip-Up Military Jacket

Amazon
Pepochic
Military-style jackets will always be on-trend, and they also happen to be the perfect combination of lightweight, comfortable and useful — thanks, pockets! Grab this one to complete your wardrobe.
$69.99On Sale: $52.99You Save 24%
See it!

Dokotoo Womens Button Down Corduroy Shacket

Dokotoo Womens Winter Fall 2023 Cardigan Corduroy Shacket Jackets Long Sleeve Flannel Shirts Button Down Shirts Contrast Color Block Oversized Hooded Ripped Outerwear with Pockets Pink Large
Dokotoo
Corduroy has made a big comeback recently, and this shacket is your ticket to hitting the trend while also keeping warm and stylish. The color-blocking in particular is a fun ode to ’90s fashion.
$61.99On Sale: $45.89You Save 26%
See it!

Omoone Womens Oversized Mid Long Denim Jacket

Omoone Women's Oversized Mid Long Denim Jacket Jean Biker Coat(0199-Denim Blue-L)
Omoone
A denim jacket is a necessity at any time of year, always, no matter what. If you’re still searching for your perfect jean dream, try out this oversized mid-length option from Omoone.
$55.99On Sale: $35.99You Save 36%
See it!

Qualfort Women's Button Down Cardigan Sweater

QUALFORT Women's Cardigan Sweater 100% Cotton Button-Down Long Sleeve Oversized Knit Cardigans Light Green Large
QUALFORT
Cardigan season is coming up — are you prepared? This oversized, button-down variety is chic for adding to a tank and jeans, and can be worn on or tied around the waist depending on the temps.
$69.99On Sale: $39.99You Save 43%
See it!

Blencot Womens Half Zip Oversized Sweatshirt

BLENCOT Women Half Zip Oversized Sweatshirts Long Sleeve Solid Color Drop Shoulder Fleece Workout Pullover Gray M
BLENCOT
Introducing: the ultimate pullover! The half-zip top offers extra airiness, but still provides the optimal amount of coverage for the transitional season elements.
$29.99On Sale: $25.49You Save 15%
See it!

Urban CoCo Womens Ruched Sleeve Lightweight Thin Chiffon Blazer

Women's Ruched Sleeve Lightweight Thin Chiffon Blazer (XL, Black)
Urban CoCo
Blazers are so in, and they’re also perf for layering both indoors and out. Choose a lightweight option like this one from Urban CoCo to keep things easy-breezy for early fall.
$49.99On Sale: $24.86You Save 50%
See it!

SaphiRose Women's Long Hooded Rain Jacket

SaphiRose Women's Long Hooded Rain Jacket Outdoor Raincoat Windbreaker(Black,X-Large)
SaphiRose
The move from summer to fall tends to bring a bit of rain into the equation. Stay prepared with this lovely long-cut raincoat/windbreaker combo, which has a hood and drawstring waist.
$59.99On Sale: $49.99You Save 17%
See it!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

