Ah, fall — the season of hayrides, apple picking and pumpkin… well …everything! Autumn is sort of an in-between season — between the temperature extremes of summer and winter, and between hot, sunny days and super-chilly nights in the same 24-hour window. How can we dress if we can barely tell what the weather will be from one hour to the next?

Our major tips are as follows: wear light outerwear and layer, layer, layer! Lightweight jackets, sweaters and pullovers are ideal for layering over a variety of outfits, plus offer coverage and an extra dash of style for any look. Plus, they’re easy to take off or slip on depending on your needs! With that in mind, we gathered our 10 favorite pieces of outerwear available on Amazon that are sure to have you covered (in more ways than one) as we move from late summer to early fall — and from balmy days to crisp, breezy nights.

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket This soft, cozy midweight fleece is made for moving from cool late summer nights to crisp early fall days. It’ll keep you warm and insulated while also withstanding everyday wear. $27.92 See it!

Automet Womens Casual Plaid Shacket Layering is so important in the between-seasons period, so grab this shacket, which is light enough to wear for fashion reasons but warm enough to rock for warmth as well.

$49.99 On Sale: $29.99 You Save 40% See it!

Yanekop Womens Waffle Knit Shacket Another take on the shacket is this loose-fit waffle-knit version, which will add a dose of casual-chic to any September outfit. $46.99 On Sale: $36.99 You Save 21% See it!

Pepochic Womens Zip-Up Military Jacket Military-style jackets will always be on-trend, and they also happen to be the perfect combination of lightweight, comfortable and useful — thanks, pockets! Grab this one to complete your wardrobe. $69.99 On Sale: $52.99 You Save 24% See it!

Dokotoo Womens Button Down Corduroy Shacket Corduroy has made a big comeback recently, and this shacket is your ticket to hitting the trend while also keeping warm and stylish. The color-blocking in particular is a fun ode to ’90s fashion. $61.99 On Sale: $45.89 You Save 26% See it!

Omoone Womens Oversized Mid Long Denim Jacket A denim jacket is a necessity at any time of year, always, no matter what. If you’re still searching for your perfect jean dream, try out this oversized mid-length option from Omoone. $55.99 On Sale: $35.99 You Save 36% See it!

Qualfort Women's Button Down Cardigan Sweater Cardigan season is coming up — are you prepared? This oversized, button-down variety is chic for adding to a tank and jeans, and can be worn on or tied around the waist depending on the temps. $69.99 On Sale: $39.99 You Save 43% See it!

Blencot Womens Half Zip Oversized Sweatshirt Introducing: the ultimate pullover! The half-zip top offers extra airiness, but still provides the optimal amount of coverage for the transitional season elements. $29.99 On Sale: $25.49 You Save 15% See it!

Urban CoCo Womens Ruched Sleeve Lightweight Thin Chiffon Blazer Blazers are so in, and they’re also perf for layering both indoors and out. Choose a lightweight option like this one from Urban CoCo to keep things easy-breezy for early fall. $49.99 On Sale: $24.86 You Save 50% See it!

SaphiRose Women's Long Hooded Rain Jacket The move from summer to fall tends to bring a bit of rain into the equation. Stay prepared with this lovely long-cut raincoat/windbreaker combo, which has a hood and drawstring waist. $59.99 On Sale: $49.99 You Save 17% See it!

