Ah, fall — the season of hayrides, apple picking and pumpkin… well …everything! Autumn is sort of an in-between season — between the temperature extremes of summer and winter, and between hot, sunny days and super-chilly nights in the same 24-hour window. How can we dress if we can barely tell what the weather will be from one hour to the next?
Our major tips are as follows: wear light outerwear and layer, layer, layer! Lightweight jackets, sweaters and pullovers are ideal for layering over a variety of outfits, plus offer coverage and an extra dash of style for any look. Plus, they’re easy to take off or slip on depending on your needs! With that in mind, we gathered our 10 favorite pieces of outerwear available on Amazon that are sure to have you covered (in more ways than one) as we move from late summer to early fall — and from balmy days to crisp, breezy nights.
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket
Automet Womens Casual Plaid Shacket
Yanekop Womens Waffle Knit Shacket
Pepochic Womens Zip-Up Military Jacket
Dokotoo Womens Button Down Corduroy Shacket
Omoone Womens Oversized Mid Long Denim Jacket
Qualfort Women's Button Down Cardigan Sweater
Blencot Womens Half Zip Oversized Sweatshirt
Urban CoCo Womens Ruched Sleeve Lightweight Thin Chiffon Blazer
SaphiRose Women's Long Hooded Rain Jacket
