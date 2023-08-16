Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
When it comes to being iconic, no one knows better than Sarah Jessica Parker. She may be primarily regarded for her fashion prowess — especially in the role of Carrie Bradshaw — but her beauty looks deserve high praise as well. Whether she’s on your TV screen or the red carpet, her ethereal glow can be attributed to Merit!
While SJP’s designer outfits are usually way out of budget, recreating her glam is much more affordable. A radiant, perfectly-prepped base is essential, and you can buy the exact product that makes her skin luminous online!
Parker’s makeup artist, Elaine Offers, shared the exact Merit products she’s used on the actress on her Instagram in June. “I used Merit products for the first and second season of And Just Like That,” she wrote. “The elegant and natural finishes were perfect for Carrie Bradshaw. For SJP’s Season Two premiere look, I used the following iconic @merit products.”
First on the list? The Great Skin Instant Glow Serum, which was used for prep, specifically to hydrate for a subtle, dewy base. This bi-phase formula is incredibly lightweight, non-comedogenic and made for any and every skin tone. A true win for acne-prone skin! It was created to absorb with zero residue as well, making it ideal for the first step in your comprehensive makeup routine.
This Great Skin serum features four types of hyaluronic acid for some serious moisture, plus caffeine-rich cacao seed to energize and plump up skin. These ingredients are joined by niacinamide for a soothing and brightening effect, plus Japanese goldthread root, which may provide antioxidant protection for a happy, healthy, youthful complexion!
This serum is vegan, cruelty-free and simply brilliant all around. It has over 1,400 reviews! Shoppers are calling it an “amazing discovery” that leaves their skin “rejuvenated and glowing.” They even say it “gives you the glazed donut look without looking greasy”!
To use, always start by shaking the bottle to activate the formula. Apply two to three pumps to clean skin, massaging it in until absorbed. Wear it on its own or follow up with more makeup from Merit to truly emulate SJP!
