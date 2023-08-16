Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
While we often hear about beauty trends like “glass skin” or “cloudless skin,” these descriptions are solely based on appearance. Yes, we want clear, glowing skin — but we want it to feel amazing too. We want it to be soft on the surface but firm underneath, we want it to have youthful elasticity and we want it to be smooth and wrinkle-free — all at once!
There’s no need to buy numerous different products to achieve these coveted results. There’s no need to spend a fortune on just one either. This do-it-all Tonymoly ampoule was already affordable, and it’s on sale right now!
Tonymoly Wonder Ceramide Mochi Ampoule
Pros:
- Moisturizing, nourishing, brightening
- Cruelty-free
- Trusted K-beauty brand
Cons:
- Not too many reviews yet
- Formula may be a little thick
- Only one size
This ampoule’s goal is to give you mochi skin. Mochi has a bouncy, firm, stretchy, smooth texture…and that’s exactly what we’re looking for! But what exactly is an ampoule, and how does it differ from a serum? They are very similar, but you can think of an ampoule more as a “supercharged serum with higher concentrations of active ingredients” (Fashionista).
Staying true to that “supercharged” fashion, this Tonymoly ampoule contains 10,000 ppb ceramide to seriously moisturize and nourish dry skin. It’s also backed up by hyaluronic acid. Niacinamide joins in too, helping to improve the skin’s moisture barrier while also working to reduce redness and brighten your complexion.
This product also contains one of our favorite skincare ingredients for more sensitive, acne-prone skin: centella asiatica extract AKA cica. Cica is not only great for soothing irritated, angry skin, but it may help encourage collagen production as well, which is essential for your #MochiGoals!
You only need to use a few drops of this cruelty-free ampoule at time. Apply after cleansing your face and before following up with moisturizer. Feel free to use it every day or every few days for an extra boost of moisture. Tonymoly also suggests layering it under a dry sheet mask (like these) for 15 minutes or so to seriously boost the hydrating effect. This could be major — especially before big outings!
