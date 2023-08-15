Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we once only shopped for matte, full-coverage makeup, the majority of the beauty world has officially done a 180. Now, we’re all about lighter coverage, dewier finishes and fewer products — especially for everyday wear. Tinted moisturizers and tinted SPFs have become more and more popular, especially in the past couple of years.

Instead of choosing a tinted moisturizer or an SPF, however, why not get a product which functions as both? Saie’s Slip Tint in a three-in-one masterpiece, and it might just be the very best choice you can buy. With nearly 2,900 reviews and a 4.8/5 rating, this is one product you won’t want to miss!

This award-winning skin tint acts as a light foundation, a nourishing moisturizer and a sunscreen. It’s pulling triple duty — and doing so with ease. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate, licorice root extract to brighten and refine and antioxidant-rich pansy flower to fight free radicals that prematurely age your skin.

Sensitive skin? You’ll love that zinc oxide is responsible for the SPF 35 protection too. This mineral ingredient delivers physical protection rather than chemical, which is often the best choice for a reactive complexion. The entire formula is clean, cruelty-free and gluten-free too. No parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, talc, etc.

This tinted moisturizer comes in 14 shades, and there’s a helpful shade finder with photo examples to help you match up your skin tone to the right choice. Thousands of shoppers have done so, and we looked through some of the more recent reviews to see what they had to say.

Shoppers say this is the “best skin tint ever,” noting that it’s “5000x better” than their last go-to tinted moisturizer. They “can’t go a day without it,” explaining that it “checks all the boxes” and “makes your skin look perfect.” They report that it “applies like a breeze” and “makes you look fresh and rested.” They also love how the “subtly dewy” finish “doesn’t look overtly shiny”!

You can use this tint either over your moisturizer or in place of it in the daytime. One or two pumps should do the trick. No need to shake! You can also apply with just your fingertips, though you’re welcome to use a sponge or brush if you prefer. You make the rules! Follow up with the rest of your makeup — or stop there for a naturally luminous look. It’s just enough — and it’s everything!

