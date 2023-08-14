Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking to revamp your wardrobe but don’t want to waste an entire paycheck (or three) on new clothes, shoes and accessories? We want our purchases to be worth it, but we still don’t want to drop $100 or more on every new piece we pick out.

Fashion finds under $25 aren’t necessarily hard to find; the difficult part is digging through them all to find well-constructed pieces you’ll actually love. They’re out there! We even took care of the search for you, so all you have to do is check out our 17 picks below, all on Amazon!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The knotted shoulders on this Mirteron tank top are going to earn you so many compliments. The color/pattern options are so good too!

2. We Also Love: Swapping out a simple tee for this The Drop T-shirt seems like a small change, but the fit and cotton material will have a positive effect on your whole outfit!

3. We Can’t Forget: We are so in love with the colorful Y2K vibes of this Chounuer checkerboard cami. Extra points for the ribbed fabric!

4. Bonus: We always love taking things off the shoulder with pieces like this effortlessly-chic Revetro tunic top!

Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Don’t let summer end without taking photos in this Ostoo maxi dress! A must for next summer too!

6. We Also Love: This light and breezy Amazon Essentials shift dress is such a nice dress-up, dress-down piece you’ll wear all the time — everywhere!

7. We Can’t Forget: A beautiful pick for the cottagecore babes, this Zattcas dress looks like it could be at least three times the price!

Bottoms

8. Our Absolute Favorite: These Ododos smock-waist shorts look super similar to a trending design but cost way less now that they’re on sale!

9. We Also Love: These 100% cotton Larmliss drawstring pants are truly the best mix of comfort and style. We can’t believe they’re so affordable!

10. We Can’t Forget: Short, sweet and stretchy, this Urban CoCo mini skater skirt is going to become one of your new favorite pieces to wear!

11. Bonus: We always like to add a new pair of leggings to our cart for good measure. Our pick? These Satina leggings!

Sweaters and Jackets

12. Our Absolute Favorite: Fall is on the horizon, which means sweater weather is on the horizon! Grab something versatile and timeless for your collection like this Amazon Essentials cardigan!

13. We Also Love: A denim jacket under $25? Yep! This Dollhouse jean jacket is such an amazing hidden gem!

14. We Can’t Forget: Want to start wearing sweaters now but it’s too warm? No problem! Just grab this Rapbin crochet top!

Shoes

15. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s kind of unbelievable how affordable these Hash Bubble canvas shoes are. We may have to grab more than one pair!

16. We Also Love: Ballet flats are coming back, baby! That means you won’t want to skip over these Dream Pairs shoes — complete with the bows at the toes!

17. We Can’t Forget: You can catch Us rocking these Cushionaire pillow slides all year long, indoors and out!

