No matter how much eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner and concealer we wear, our eyes are never going to look fierce, bright and beautiful if they’re red and/or irritated. We all know that eye drops are an option, but even when they provide temporary relief, the results don’t last. And sometimes, the redness doesn’t even go away at all!

Lumify’s Redness Reliever Eye Drops, however, are different. How do we know? Not only do they have tens of thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, but they’re a major celebrity must-have. Naomi Campbell is one of the latest stars to profess her love for the product — and she’s one of the top beauty icons in the world!

Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops

Results may last up to eight hours

Beloved by numerous supermodels/stars Cons: Must take contacts out to use

Not an allergy-specific product

Was $22 On Sale: $16 You Save 27%

Campbell recently revealed what she keeps in her bag in a YouTube video for Vogue India, and we were pleased to see the same FDA-approved eye drops used by other stars including Jennifer Lopez and Brooke Shields. “Lumify, the best eye drops in the world,” she declared. “Because at work, you never know if you get powder or something in your eye, you need your eyes to white and sparkly for the camera. So I always have eye drops.”

These eye drops are created to significantly reduce redness in just one minute — the results lasting up to eight hours at a time!

One thing that makes Lumify unique is that it’s the only over-the-counter eye drop that contains brimonidine. Brimonidine may not only more effectively reduce redness than other ingredients, but it may also help you avoid potential side effects, such as rebound redness or loss of efficacy over time!

Another big plus is that these eye drops contain no bleaches or dyes, and everyone ages five and up can use them. Just make sure you take out your contacts before using!

