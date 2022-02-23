Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What does your morning beauty routine look like? We’ll use a toner, an essence and/or serum and maybe some eye cream before our moisturizer and sunscreen. We’ll follow up with makeup, from foundation, to lipstick, to mascara — and we’ll at the very least comb through our hair or give it a spritz of dry shampoo or texture spray. So what’s missing?

If you really want to perfect your look, you might want to breeze past the makeup and beauty aisles at the store. The secret weapon might actually be in the pharmacy section. Even with all of the concealer in the world surrounding them, your eyes themselves aren’t going to truly look bright and luminous without a little extra help!

Get the LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

Brooke Shields knows what’s up — not that it’s surprising to find that one of the world’s most famous supermodels would have top-notch beauty secrets! She recently recorded a video for Vogue, revealing her guide to beauty in her 50s, and these eye drops were one of the first products she used. “This is LUMIFY eye drops,” she said. “My eyes get really red and they get really puffy,” she explained, dropping a little bit into each eye to leave them looking their best!

These FDA-approved eye drops claim to significantly reduce redness, working in just one minute with results lasting up to eight hours. You know how other eye drops tell you to only use them a couple of times a day, but your eyes start looking red and feeling itchy again like one hour afterwards? LUMIFY is here to keep your eyes comfortable and luminous without you counting down the hours until you can use them again!

These number one bestselling eye drops are the only over-the-counter eye drops that contain brimonidine, a redness reliever known for its effectiveness. It may also may help you avoid potential side effects you might experience with other brands’ eye drops, such as rebound redness or loss of efficacy over time.

These eye drops, which have a truly wild number of reviews, contain no bleaches or dyes, and are made for adults and children ages 5+. They’re not recommended for contacts, so if you wear them, just be sure to take them out before applying. Apply them like any other eye drops! Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose!

