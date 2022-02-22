Brooke Shields Swears by This ‘Extreme’ Cream: ‘The Best I’ve Ever Used’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What does your dream moisturizer look like? What does it do — how does it leave your skin looking and feeling? It has to be majorly hydrating, of course — but it needs to be clean and breathable too. We want it to feel rich but not too heavy, and we want it to protect our skin while leaving it dewy and smooth. These are just a few of our requirements!

Some brands focus on just one aspect of skincare at a time, or their formulas are so watered down — often literally — that we might as well go without them. Not every product is willing to take things to the “extreme,” but luckily, there is one willing to take the leap. It’s a newer launch, and we think it will be dominating the “Best of 2022” beauty lists this year!

Get the True Botanicals Chebula Extreme Cream at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This “moisturizing triple threat” is an unbelievable launch from True Botanicals, claiming to fight five signs of aging. Brooke Shields, the face of the brand, might just be its biggest fan out there. In an Instagram post introducing it to her followers, she wrote that this Chebula cream “will give you your best skin yet.” She continued, “I’m just so excited to share with all of you the secret product I’ve been using for the last couple months – it’s called Chebul[a] Extreme Cream! This moisturizer works better than any other I’ve used before, and I’ve learned that it’s because it’s formulated without waxes, so all its nutrients and essential fatty acids can absorb deep and get to where they need to do their job. You have to try this!”

In her accompanying video, Shields also raved, “It’s the best I’ve ever used. My skin feels plumper and it looks smoother and more glowy.” She also noted, “It does everything I’ve ever dreamed of”!

Get the True Botanicals Chebula Extreme Cream at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This already iconic moisturizer claims to not only deliver extreme hydration but also extreme antioxidant benefits and extreme skin barrier optimization. Its vegan formula includes an exclusive Hydra-Cocktail of protein rejuvenators, humectants, emollients and breathable occlusives. The ingredients are also natural-biocompatible and small-molecule, helping them sink directly into skin for maximal efficacy!

Even better is that this USA-made cream is made with no pore-clogging waxes. It’s also free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, silicone, talc, synthetic fragrances and gluten. It’s cruelty-free as well! It even smells wonderful. If you’re going to invest in a supermodel-worthy moisturizer, choosing this True Botanicals release simply feels like the easiest choice you can make. “TB nailed this one,” as one reviewer wrote, and we couldn’t agree more!

Get the True Botanicals Chebula Extreme Cream at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Looking for something else? Shop more from True Botanicals here and check out more moisturizers at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!