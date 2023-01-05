Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to aging gracefully, Jennifer Lopez is our idol. She barely seems to age at all! And while she’s been rumored to use only ultra-expensive beauty products, the multitalented singer, actress and entrepreneur has a few affordable surprises up her sleeve too.

Lopez shared her dewy makeup look and skincare routine in December 2022 in a video for Vogue, but she added in a few extra goodies along the way to complete her regimen. Along with lighting a candle, she was sure to apply these eye drops as one of her first steps!

Get the Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops for just $21 at Amazon! ​​Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Right after cleansing her face,, J. Lo applied her Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops, which are available on Amazon Prime. “I do that before my serum because I don’t like it to drip down, but I like to have bright eyes,” she explained. “I feel like it’s the first thing everybody sees.”

Lopez isn’t the first celebrity to share her love for these eye drops. Other beauty icons like Brooke Shields are big fans as well! Eye makeup is obviously a lot of fun, but only when your eyes aren’t red underneath it all. That’s why these eye drops were created to significantly reduce redness, working in just one minute with results lasting up to eight hours at a time. That means there’s no need to constantly reapply and mess up your mascara!

These number one bestselling eye drops are the only over-the-counter eye drops that contain brimonidine, a redness reliever known for its effectiveness. Brimonidine may also may help you avoid potential side effects you might experience with other brands, such as rebound redness or loss of efficacy over time!

These eye drops, which contain no bleaches or dyes, are made for ages five and up. To apply, look up and try dripping into the corner of your eye for the most comfortable experience, especially if you tend to have a Rachel Green-like reaction to eye drops in general!

Last tip. These Lumify eye drops are not to be used with contact lenses. If you wear them, simply take them out before applying and then wait 10 minutes before putting them back in!

