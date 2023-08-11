Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is your skin always angry with you, no matter what you do? Is it red, sensitive, dry and irritated 24/7? You may try to soothe it with ice cubes and serums — and by whispering sweet nothings to it in the mirror — but it’s quite never ready to give in. And that’s too bad, because it’s about to anyway.

Your moisturizer is one of the most important tools you can use to calm angry skin, especially if it’s on the dry side. Don’t feel like you need to spend $100 on a luxury pick though! We have a highly-rated Aveeno pick for you — and it happens to be on major sale right now. It’s on Prime too!

Aveeno Calm + Restore Redness Relief Moisturizing Cream Pros: Hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic

Designed for sensitive skin

Fragrance-free Cons: Only one size

No photo of texture

Was $27 On Sale: $15 You Save 44% See it!

This moisturizer was specifically created for and tested on sensitive skin. It’s also dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, its formula free of fragrances, sulfates, parabens, phthalates and dyes. It’s clean, it’s calming, it’s practically a sure thing. We’re feeling calmer just thinking about it!

The key ingredients in this Aveeno moisturizing cream include oat, a fan-favorite for redness and sensitivity, plus feverfew. Feverfew is an antioxidant-rich flowering plant that has been found to have “anti-inflammatory, anti-irritant” properties (Practical Dermatology). Meanwhile, ceramide and vitamin B5 round out the key ingredients by working together to help restore your skin’s moisture barrier. It’s truly a supergroup of skin soothers!

Shoppers say this moisturizer has been such a relief for their skin, and they are so pleased with their results — hence the high rating and 800+ reviews. You’ll want to use it at the end of your skincare routine, whether you simply cleanse first or add toners and serums in the middle. It’s designed to be gentle enough for everyday use!

Want even more redness relief incorporated into your regimen? There’s also a cleanser from the line available on the same Amazon page, so feel free to add both of these products to your cart so your skin can start anew!

