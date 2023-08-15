Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
“Healthy snacking” often feels like an oxymoron. A highly-questionable paradox. The concept itself has failed to come to fruition in so many of our lives so many times, it can sometimes feel like it’s been made up entirely. And yet, we’ve held out hope.
Finally — it’s all starting to make sense. While other “healthy” snacks are secretly stuffed with sugar or taste completely disgusting, SkinnyDipped provides exactly the mix of flavor and protein we’ve been craving. Even Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are on board!
SkinnyDipped Snack Attack Minis Almond Variety Pack
Pros:
- Four flavors
- Gluten-free, kosher, non-GMO
- Just 60 calories per pack
Cons:
- Some sizes of individual flavors are sold out
- Only one flavor is vegan-friendly
- Will be pricier than grocery store chips and cookies
Important! To save 20%, make sure you click to apply the coupon before adding to cart! You’ll find the orange “Coupon” flag and checkbox just under the price, above the flavor options!
The two Kardashian sisters have each posted about SkinnyDipped in their Instagram Stories, Kim posting a variety of flavors while Kourtney featured the Lemon Bliss almonds. “Ok these f–king lemon almonds,” she wrote. This flavor is available to buy on its own (with the same coupon!), but we wanted to feature the variety pack of minis to help introduce you to the brand.
Each mini pack is just 60 calories, featuring whole roasted almonds “kissed with with maple sugar and sea salt,” creating a nice crunch and base flavor. Your variety pack of 25 will feature eight Dark Chocolate Cocoa packs, six Lemon Bliss packs, six Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter packs and five Super Dark + Sea Salt packs!
These plant-protein snacks concentrate on making sure almonds are the number one ingredient, only using a thin coating on top while still producing a delicious result. The goal is “lower-sugar, drool-worthy treats,” and the brand has clearly nailed it. Each flavor is coated with chocolate except for Lemon Bliss, which is coated with yogurt!
Every Skinnydipped flavor is non-GMO, gluten-free and kosher, featuring no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or sugar alternatives. The dark chocolate one is even vegan-friendly. Want to give them a try? Make sure to grab some packs while the coupon is still up — and before they sell out!
