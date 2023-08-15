transitional-fashion-finds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While you still have time to get your last few pool or beach days in, fall is officially on the horizon. Soon, the cooler weather will start rolling in, and your sun dresses and short shorts won’t cut it anymore. It will take a while to get into chunky sweater and puffer coat mode though!

This is where transitional fashion comes in. Pieces you can wear when it’s not too hot, not too cold — or when the weather changes from one to the next within 24 hours. See our affordable picks below — starting at just $10!

21 Summer-to-Fall Fashion Picks

Light Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Put down the heavy cardigan! This flowy, short-sleeve Chicgal kimono-style cardigan is the way to go. The Maple Leaf colorway is perfect for this time of year!

2. We Also Love: This Zaful tie-front cardigan keeps things sheer and airy — and definitely on trend!

3. We Can’t Forget: Not only is this pullover Dokotoo sweater made of cool viscose, but it also has perforations to help you feel the breeze!

Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Can’t decide between a short-sleeve or long-sleeve dress? Meet in the middle with this Viishow dress!

5. We Also Love: Crochet is the perfect embodiment of both summer and fall. The colors on this Fabumily mini dress are just so pretty too!

6. We Can’t Forget: From date night to sunset dinners by the beach, this Pumiey bodycon dress is the comfiest and most beautiful choice!

Pants

7. Our Absolute Favorite: It may be time to put the shorts away, but you’ll actually be excited to do so if it means you can switch to these Ecupper cotton culottes!

8. We Also Love: These MakeMeChic palazzo pants are another excellent pick with some serious flow. The pattern options are too good!

9. We Can’t Forget: Looking for some denim options? These cropped, wide-leg Grapent jeans are our favorite pick!

Jumpsuits

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This is prime time for jumpsuits! A lightweight, roomy fit is our go-to for summer-to-fall fashion. Check out this Buenos Ninos jumpsuit!

11. We Also Love: Looking for something you can dress up for brunch or a party? This puff-sleeve Love Welove jumpsuit is a beauty!

12. We Can’t Forget: Love a one-shoulder design? You won’t want to skip over this Anrabess jumpsuit!

Tops and Blouses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This is a good time to look for longer sleeves but lighter fabrics. This viscose Amazon Essentials blouse is an excellent example!

14. We Also Love: Comfy-cozy and versatile, you may want to grab this Hanes cotton long-sleeve tee in multiple colors, especially while it’s on sale for just $10!

15. We Can’t Forget: Just as we’re looking for three-quarter-sleeve dresses, we’re looking for three-quarter-sleeve tops. This slouchy Dailiup top is such a good find!

Accessories

16. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s not time for knit winter scarves yet, but it’s definitely time for this silky Fonyve scarf!

17. We Also Love: Let’s take the wide rims in and transition to fedoras for this time of year. This Westend hat still sticks with straw though, so it’s not too warm or heavy!

18. We Can’t Forget: It’s annoying having to switch out your bag every time the sun comes out or hides behind a cloud. This khaki Dihklcio crossbody will work for all weather!

Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Want to switch to booties but it’s still a bit too warm? These peep-toe, open-side Laicigo booties are exactly what you’ve been waiting for!

20. We Also Love: Instead of sandals or sneakers, you could go for an elevated vibe with these Ankis mules!

21. We Can’t Forget: Afraid of sweaty feet but need to dress nicely? Check out these perforated Cliffs by White Mountain loafers!

