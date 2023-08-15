Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everyone has different opinions on fashion, but if there’s one thing we can all definitely agree on, it’s that we’re sick of uncomfortable underwear!

We wear it all day, every day — so why should we be dealing with wedgies, skin indents, rough fabrics and itchy tags? Going commando is often even worse! It’s time. Let’s finally get rid of all of the uncomfy underwear taking up space in your drawer. But what will you wear instead? Jockey’s got your back (and your booty)!

Get the Jockey Elance Supersoft 3 Pack Cotton Brief Underwear for just $27 at Macy’s!

This underwear has truly earned its “Supersoft” name. Over 1,000 reviewers are obsessed, calling these briefs their “favorites of all time.” One said, “I choose these over everything else in my drawer,” while multiple others noted that they “won’t buy anything else.” They say this style is “multiple times more comfortable than other products,” which is exactly what we’re looking for!

Shoppers are also happy to report that they’ve experienced “no wedgies” with this underwear and that the fabric “never rides up” and “does not sag.” It has the “perfect coverage,” and is even “durable” and “long-lasting” so you won’t need to replace it every couple of months. One reviewer also proclaimed this style “good for bloated days,” which is a true sign of comfort! We’re sold!

This machine-washable underwear has a full-coverage design with a mid-rise waistband. It features a lined gusset and its small logo tab is on the outside to avoid skin irritation. The fabric might be our favorite part though. It’s micromodal with spandex added for stretch. As noted by Fibre2Fashion, “Micromodal is a better choice for luxurious underwear given its supreme comfort and softness, and its ability to wick moisture better than cotton.” As one reviewer declared, it’s also “SO SO SO SO soft”!

There are three three-packs to choose from on Macy’s website, each featuring three different colors/designs. One pack has three different solid shades, and the two others have two solids and one print. Each is also available up to a size 10, which is comparable to a 4XL. No one is stopping you from replacing your entire underwear drawer with these three-packs — just saying!

