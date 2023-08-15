Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Sale Selects

10 Adorable Wardrobe Staples on Sale for Under $50 at Nordstrom

By
zara-style-nordstrom-summer-fashion
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Though the famous Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is sadly over for the year, that doesn’t mean Nordstrom’s discounts have been put on hold ’til 2024! In fact, there are still tons of fabulous items on super sale at the retailer in all different categories — including fashion, beauty and home decor.

We narrowed down some of the best markdowns on the biggest and bestselling brands on sale now in Nordstrom’s wardrobe section, and to make the savings extra sweet, we limited our picks to only those under $50. So get to scrolling, and check out the best deals available from across the Nordstrom website!

Nordstrom Scallop Cuff Crewneck Sweater

Nordstrom Scallop Cuff Crewneck Sweater in Black at Nordstrom, Size Xx-Small
This lightweight sweater sports lovely scalloped cuffs to sweeten its classic crewneck look, with a pleasantly soft and stretchy fabric made from 88% polyester and 12% nylon.
Was $49.99On Sale: $39.20You Save 22%
See it!

Crocs Classic Crush Clog

CROCS Classic Crush Clog in White at Nordstrom, Size 10 Women's
What else is there to say about classic Crocs? This twist on the design features a boosted platform and perforated back strap waiting to be bedecked with Jibbitz charms.
Was $64.99On Sale: $32.49You Save 50%
See it!

Open Edit Stella Sandal

Open Edit Stella Sandal in Black at Nordstrom, Size 8
These ’90s-style slide sandals are soooo ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ chic! Puffy vamp straps lend contemporary dimension these trendy steppers, framed by a square toe and flared block heel.
Was $69.95On Sale: $48.96You Save 30%
See it!

Skims Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit (Plus)

SKIMS Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit in Cocoa at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
Sculpt your body’s natural shape with this bodysuit from Kim Kardashian’s Skims line! It’ll hold in your core, lift your butt and support your chest — with whisper-soft, seamless construction and many different shades to complement your skin tone.
Was $68On Sale: $34You Save 50%
See it!

CeCe Ruffle Tie Neck Top

CeCe Ruffle Tie Neck Top in Rich Black at Nordstrom, Size Xx-Small
Absolutely adorable with its feminine frills, this tie-neck blouse is both polished and sweet. It features a split collar with slightly puffed short sleeves.
Was $79On Sale: $39.50You Save 50%
See it!

Sam Edelman Wilson Sandal

Sam Edelman Wilson Sandal in Tide Blue at Nordstrom, Size 7.5
This end-of-summer-ready sandal is crafted with a short block heel and a dainty bow design on the adorable little buckles.
Was $130On Sale: $49.99You Save 62%
See it!

Nike One Lux 7/8 Tights

Nike One Lux 7/8 Tights in Black/Clear at Nordstrom, Size X-Large
Perfect for working out or just playing hard, these sweat-wicking tights lock into the muscles of key regions for maximum support and mobility, while a contoured waist streamlines the active comfort. And it has pockets! The hidden pockets at the front and back help keep your essentials close.
Was $90On Sale: $36You Save 60%
See it!

Vince Camuto Ruffle Sleeve Split Neck Blouse

Vince Camuto Ruffle Sleeve Split Neck Blouse in New Ivory at Nordstrom, Size Small
These sleeves make a statement, and that statement is ‘There’s no such thing as too many ruffles.’ This this split-neck blouse proves that declaration in just the prettiest way.
Was $79On Sale: $39.50You Save 50%
See it!

Madewell Brightside '90s Tank

Madewell Brightside '90s Tank in Morning Breeze at Nordstrom, Size X-Large
This tank top will have you looking on the ‘brightside’ with its slim, streamlined fit that hugs the body just right. A crew neckline and slender ’90s-inspired straps ensures this supersoft ribbed tank is the height of cool and comfort.
Was $38On Sale: $24.99You Save 34%
See it!

Open Edit Unstructured Blazer

Open Edit Unstructured Blazer in Ivory at Nordstrom, Size X-Large
Hit that blazer trend just right with this loose-fitting jacket cut from soft gabardine in a long, draped silhouette. Pair with a tight tank and bike shorts for a real Princess Di vibe.
$75On Sale: $31.97You Save 57%
Get it

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Paige DeSorbo

Paige DeSorbo Loves This Concealer With 189K Reviews — On Sale Now!

Read article
Kaia Gerber

7 Celebs Recommend This Cult-Favorite Exfoliant as a ‘Holy Grail’ for Smooth Ski...

Read article
Zendaya

10 Celebs Swear By This $10 Beauty Product as the 'Best Lip Balm'

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!