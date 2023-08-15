Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Though the famous Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is sadly over for the year, that doesn’t mean Nordstrom’s discounts have been put on hold ’til 2024! In fact, there are still tons of fabulous items on super sale at the retailer in all different categories — including fashion, beauty and home decor.

We narrowed down some of the best markdowns on the biggest and bestselling brands on sale now in Nordstrom’s wardrobe section, and to make the savings extra sweet, we limited our picks to only those under $50. So get to scrolling, and check out the best deals available from across the Nordstrom website!

Nordstrom Scallop Cuff Crewneck Sweater This lightweight sweater sports lovely scalloped cuffs to sweeten its classic crewneck look, with a pleasantly soft and stretchy fabric made from 88% polyester and 12% nylon. Was $49.99 On Sale: $39.20 You Save 22% See it!

Crocs Classic Crush Clog What else is there to say about classic Crocs? This twist on the design features a boosted platform and perforated back strap waiting to be bedecked with Jibbitz charms. Was $64.99 On Sale: $32.49 You Save 50% See it!

Open Edit Stella Sandal These ’90s-style slide sandals are soooo ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ chic! Puffy vamp straps lend contemporary dimension these trendy steppers, framed by a square toe and flared block heel. Was $69.95 On Sale: $48.96 You Save 30% See it!

Skims Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit (Plus) Sculpt your body’s natural shape with this bodysuit from Kim Kardashian’s Skims line! It’ll hold in your core, lift your butt and support your chest — with whisper-soft, seamless construction and many different shades to complement your skin tone. Was $68 On Sale: $34 You Save 50% See it!

CeCe Ruffle Tie Neck Top Absolutely adorable with its feminine frills, this tie-neck blouse is both polished and sweet. It features a split collar with slightly puffed short sleeves. Was $79 On Sale: $39.50 You Save 50% See it!

Sam Edelman Wilson Sandal This end-of-summer-ready sandal is crafted with a short block heel and a dainty bow design on the adorable little buckles. Was $130 On Sale: $49.99 You Save 62% See it!

Nike One Lux 7/8 Tights Perfect for working out or just playing hard, these sweat-wicking tights lock into the muscles of key regions for maximum support and mobility, while a contoured waist streamlines the active comfort. And it has pockets! The hidden pockets at the front and back help keep your essentials close. Was $90 On Sale: $36 You Save 60% See it!

Vince Camuto Ruffle Sleeve Split Neck Blouse These sleeves make a statement, and that statement is ‘There’s no such thing as too many ruffles.’ This this split-neck blouse proves that declaration in just the prettiest way. Was $79 On Sale: $39.50 You Save 50% See it!

Madewell Brightside '90s Tank This tank top will have you looking on the ‘brightside’ with its slim, streamlined fit that hugs the body just right. A crew neckline and slender ’90s-inspired straps ensures this supersoft ribbed tank is the height of cool and comfort. Was $38 On Sale: $24.99 You Save 34% See it!

Open Edit Unstructured Blazer Hit that blazer trend just right with this loose-fitting jacket cut from soft gabardine in a long, draped silhouette. Pair with a tight tank and bike shorts for a real Princess Di vibe. $75 On Sale: $31.97 You Save 57% Get it

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: