Much like all of Us, summer dresses come in all shapes and sizes. And while that gives us plenty of options to choose from, what it doesn’t do is help us find the one that best enhances our figure. In this roundup, we found 17 of the chicest summer dresses out there that best flatter an hourglass shape.

From bodycon styles to fit-to-flare and waist-highlighting designs, we’ve rounded up several styles that best complement the hourglass shape. We’ve found everything from wedding guest dresses for that upcoming summer wedding you have on the schedule to everyday styles that you can wear to work, for running errands and more. Go beyond just finding a dress you like the design of and find a style that enhances your figure too!

1. Very Versatile: With its simple bodycon silhouette and soft and stretchy knit fabric, this midi dress can be dressed up with heels and down with sandals — was $68, now $51!

2. Looks Expensive: Featuring an asymmetrical one-shoulder upper, sheer mesh fabric and a draped design, this bestselling maxi dress from Abercrombie looks way more costly than it is — $120!

3. Make It a Mini: A flirty and feminine style, this mini dress cinches at the waist, has a bow-tie V-neckline and puff sleeves — $39!

4. Softest Sundress: Made with a soft and stretchy polyester and spandex fabric, this sundress softly skims the curves — $34!

5. Floral Frenzy: A perfect summer pick, this floral midi dress highlights the waistline and comes in several prints — was $58, now $43!

6. Keep It Casual: A great choice for casual coffee runs and lounging around the house, this soft mini dress cinches the waist with a tie belt — $30!

7. Best for a Wedding Guest: Be both comfortable and stylish for a long wedding day in this midi dress that has a ribbed fabric, strapless design and bodycon silhouette — $51!

8. Wonderfully Wrapped: There’s no better dress choice for snatching the waist than a wrap dress like this maxi style that has a ruffle hemline, short sleeves and V-neck — $48!

9. Say Yes to Stripes: A sophisticated choice, this midi dress has a striped design, knit fabric and a square neckline — $37!

10. Fit-to-Flare: A trending style right now, this midi dress from Revolve is fitted around the waist and flares at the skirt — $109!

11. Easy and Breezy: Made with a soft and lightweight fabric, contrast buttons down the front and flowy design, this midi dress is perfect for a picnic in the park — $31!

12. Curves Ahead: Show off your curves in a mini dress that has a crossover waist, cutout design and tiered skirt — was $53, now $30!

13. Do the Denim: Make your curves pop denim style in this mini dress from Good American that has pockets on both the torso and skirt, a collared neck and an adjustable waist — $179!

14. We Love a One Shoulder: Whether you’re someone who prefers an eye-catching print or a solid color, this one-shoulder midi dress comes in those options and more — $48!

15. Cottagecore Cuteness: If you’re a fan of the viral cottagecore trend, you’re definitely going to want to shop this midi dress that has corset-style upper, cute bow-tie detail and flared skirt — $53!

16. Vacay-Ready! Get ready for your summer vacation by packing this maxi dress that has a cinched elastic waist, twisted front and pleated skirt — $48!

17. Business Casual: With its understated yet elegant design, this midi dress is great for going from office hour to happy hour — $31!