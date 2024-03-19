Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s dress up! A perfect dress is the ultimate confidence boost — especially when it makes you look and feel both richer and taller. To be clear, grabbing a dress like this doesn’t have to mean shopping high-end, expensive picks. We can help you get this aesthetic for less!

Related: Need a Last-Minute Easter Dress? This Steve Madden Gem Is 40% Off Easter is one of those holidays that sneaks up on Us every year. We can hardly believe it’s less than two weeks away! That leaves just enough time to shop for a holiday-appropriate dress that can take you from church to brunch, an egg hunt and maybe even a family dinner. With minimal time to make […]

For Us, warm weather means staying cute and comfy is loose-footing, airy pieces. Let’s lose the bodycons for now! These dress picks below will help visually elongate your legs and elevate your style for a taller, richer look!

Ruffled Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite! A babydoll dress makes your waistline appear higher, therefore making your legs look longer. The ruffled cap sleeves on this iHot tiered tunic dress are so posh too!

2. Vacay Vibes! Bright and fun, colorful and breezy, this long-sleeve Dokotoo dress is made to accompany you to a resort (or even an Airbnb)!

3. Certified Organic! This smocked mini Quince dress is made of 100% organic cotton to keep you looking and feeling totally cool. So sophisticated — yet fun!

4. The Tie Shoulder Trend! This ruffle-accented Aimcoo dress features tied shoulder straps that will up your fashion game with ease!

Flowy Maxi Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite! Your legs will look miles long in this Amazon Essentials jersey dress. It feels like loungewear but looks 10/10!

6. Going Strapless! Goodbye, tan lines! This strapless Grace Karin tube dress comes in so many great colorways!

7. A Timeless Classic! This 100% linen J.Crew dress is the type of piece you’ll keep in your wardrobe for years and years, if not forever. You’ll look effortlessly classy in this piece!

8. Amazing Asymmetry! The diagonal tiers on the skirt of this Anrabess dress will have you feeling like a tall and powerful goddess. Because you are!

Related: You'll Feel So Confident in These Slimming Short-Sleeve Dresses Dresses are at the top of our shopping list right now. But there are so many kinds! What’s going to have us feeling the most comfortable and chic? What styles will be most flattering? And can we finally ditch tight bodycon dresses for good? While there can be a time and a place for bodycon […]

Boho-Chic Dresses

9. Our Absolute Favorite! Bring your inner boho babe out with the help of this ever-popular BTFBM dress, featuring a gorgeous multicolor floral design. Amazon’s Choice!

10. A-Line Time! This long Banana Republic Factory dress features a skinny tie at the waist you can use to even further define your waistline and lengthen your silhouette!

11. Spring and Summer Essential! You’ll feel carefree, fashionable, comfortable and chic in this roomy Dokotoo dress. The pattern choices are out of this world!

12. Best of Both Words! The Hamptons meet cottagecore with this adorable Kirundo embroidered dress. We’re getting Scandinavian vibes too!

Party and Formal Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite! Going to a wedding? Candlelit date night? Make sure to wear this Prettygarden halter dress in order to impress!

14. Flower Power! Embrace fancy florals with this Blencot short-sleeve maxi dress. You’ll get so many good photos in this piece!

15. Two in One! You can rock this Free People dress with the puff sleeves on the shoulders — or off for a more nighttime vibe. It comes in five colorways at Revolve!

16. Pretty Pleats! The flow of the fabric of this chiffon maxi dress from Banana Republic Factory knows no bounds. Just the way we like it!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Last but Not Least! It’s wedding season, so we’re throwing in an extra pick here. Just imagine twirling around on the dance floor in this layered Zesica dress!