Easter is one of those holidays that sneaks up on Us every year. We can hardly believe it’s less than two weeks away! That leaves just enough time to shop for a holiday-appropriate dress that can take you from church to brunch, an egg hunt and maybe even a family dinner. With minimal time to make a selection, we want to make the process as stress-free as possible for you, which is why we recommend this Steve Madden shirt dress that’s currently on sale.

The Steve Madden Tori Tie-Front Midi Shirtdress has all of the qualities we look for in a springtime dress — it’s equal parts stylish, flattering and sophisticated — and embodies the cheerful season. Of course, color plays a big role this time of year, and because Easter is the unofficial start of spring, it’s the perfect opportunity to lean into pretty pastels. We love that a few of the seasonal colors are on sale (namely cerulean blue and sea mist, a pretty mint green) so you can welcome in the warmer weather in style.

Get the Steve Madden Tori Tie-Front Midi Shirtdress for just $59 (originally $99) at Macy's!

It’s not just the color that makes this design ideal for Easter. Stylists swear by having at least one shirtdress in your closet because it’s a universally flattering style that can be dressed up or down. The button-down bodice gives the dress an effortless laidback vibe, while the silky satin material elevates the look. The versatility is a major selling point — your accessories and shoes will ultimately morph the dress into a casual everyday staple or a special occasion stunner. For Easter, try pairing it with slingback kitten heels and pearls for a polished finish. On the flip side, for simpler celebrations, you can easily throw on crisp white sneakers or some raffia sandals and a jean jacket!

In addition to the dress’ adaptability, the tied waist and front draping make it a wonderful pick for all body types because these stylistic features slim your mid-section, giving you the illusion of an hourglass figure. Reviewers span all ages as well — women from their 20s to their 60s adore the dress! “I purchased this dress in black for an upcoming event. When I opened the package, my daughter went crazy and tried it on immediately,” one shopper says. “It is a little roomy on her but because of the drape of the material, it will definitely work for her. So, that being said, I apparently need to buy one for myself – again! lol!”

Waiting any longer to get your Easter dress could result in disaster (a.k.a. your favorite color selling out or it not arriving in time). So, be sure to add to your cart today to be the best dressed at your Easter gathering!

See it: Get the Steve Madden Tori Tie-Front Midi Shirtdress for just $59 (originally $99) at Macy's!