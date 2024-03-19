Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Anthropologie is one of those places that you save up to splurge on, because c’mon, who wouldn’t want a new boho chic outfit that flatters while it stuns? The brand is known for its ultra-unique styles that holler “free spirit,” as well as its distinct furniture and home decor collections; what makes Anthropologie so unique is how it combines this free, artsy style with a pinch of French elegance, a dash of preppy and a sprinkle of vintage. We’re all about it!

The furniture and home decor are wonderful, but right now, we’re a little preoccupied with this long-sleeve midi dress. It’s everything you’d hope for in a spring dress and more! It hits just above the ankle with an uneven fringe hem, showing off your shoes while keeping your upper legs covered (ideal for transitional weather!). A button-up design and low scoop neckline make it a perfect outfit to wear with bold, layered jewelry.

Lantern sleeves, long elastic cuffs and an elastic waist are just a few of the other unique features of this dress, giving it a French countryside look. It can be worn off the shoulder for a more retro vibe if you choose, so don’t be afraid to mix up your style! The vertical stripe pattern is versatile and just prominent enough that it visually elongates the body — and therefore gives it a more narrow appearance — without distracting from the rest of your outfit. (Vertical stripes in general are said to be flattering… this dress proves that to be true!)

This outfit can be worn all year round, but it’s particularly suited for spring; the flowy nature, loose fit, midi length and lightweight material just signal spring. Total Easter brunch energy! It can be easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion, especially for outdoor gatherings. For a casual barbeque or picnic, try wearing this dress with a pair of white sneakers, a jean jacket and a crossbody bag. If you’re attending a more formal event like a graduation, however, you’re going to want to wear it with heels and a nice bag!

On the opposite end of the spectrum, if an ultra-casual beach party is on your agenda, simply wear this dress with a pair of flip-flops… heck, you might not even need flip-flops — go put those bare feet in the sand! This is the warmer weather outfit that’ll carry you through the spring and summer months alike.

Okay, so this dress is ultra-chic, versatile and flattering… but what’s the catch? The “catch” is that it usually costs close to $200. Right now though, it’s nearly 50% off! You don’t have to ask… we’re obviously excited too!

