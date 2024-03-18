Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you have a work trip coming up, there’s a lot to think about — what to bring, who you’ll see, what to wear, potential flight delays, the presentation you’ll give and about a million other things. A big stressor for many of Us is the whole outfit scenario… we’re not worried about what we’ll pack (after all, we love to plan our outfits!), but rather how it’ll fare in transit. Then the intrusive thoughts start… what if my flight is delayed and I don’t have time to iron? What if the hotel room iron burns my clothes? Actually, what if the hotel doesn’t even have an iron?

This travel bag is designed to address all your wrinkled clothing concerns and more, combining a duffel bag and a large garment bag into one. The bag is spacious enough to fit suits and dresses, so you can rest assured knowing your nice clothes will arrive crisp and smooth — then, there’ll be more time to think about important things like your presentation!

Related: It's Settled — This 'Impressively-Made' Jumpsuit Is the Official Warm-Weather Outfit Every year has an official Billboard song of the summer — last year that was “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen with Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” hit coming in a close second. While we can’t predict what the song of the summer will be this year, we can predict what the official outfit of the summer […]

The bag has compartments that fit up to three 51-inch garments, a hanger lanyard, zippered pockets, inner pockets and slot pockets for your belts and other accessories. It also has a waterproof shoe pocket that keeps your shoes separate from the rest of your clothes (a feature you probably didn’t even know you needed!). And you don’t get just the garment duffel — the duffel comes in a set with three other pieces: a messenger bag for everyday essentials, a toiletry bag and a drawstring organizer bag.

For a more streamlined travel experience, the garment bag is designed with a suitcase trolley sleeve, exterior zip pockets and adjustable and detachable straps that allow you to carry it over your shoulder if needed; this makes it ideal not only for business travel but for camping, sports, weekend getaways and day trips. You’ll love the versatility and the quality of this bag!

If you’re buying it for work travel, you might want to grab one of the more neutral colors like off-white, black or gray — but if you’re looking for a weekend duffel to bring on all of your adventures, there are a few vibrant colors and patterns to choose from. Reviewers love how sturdy, well-designed and spacious this bag is, one calling it “the best bag ever” and another saying she is “absolutely in love” with the bag. For this reviewer, it helped cut his luggage down to half!

We’re grabbing our passports and are getting ready to level up our spring travel game ASAP. At just $54, this set of four pieces is a perpetual steal of a deal!

See it: Get the Tibes Convertible Garment Duffel Bag for $54 (originally $59) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? Shop other duffel bags on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!